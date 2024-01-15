Petra Vlhová, Eva Pavlíková or Peter Bebjak. The President recently awarded state honors

#Petra #Vlhová #Eva #Pavlíková #Peter #Bebjak #President #awarded #state #honors

In the mirror of state awards, we see the whole Slovak story. The president stated this in a speech at the state awards ceremony.

On Sunday, the President of the SR Zuzana Čaputová honored 33 personalities of social, cultural and sports life, seven of them in memoriam.

According to Čaputová, the highest state honors are closely connected with statehood. “Awarded personalities, their work and legacy define who we are. What kind of nation we are, what kind of society we are, what kind of state and where we are going in our development,” she said.

The head of state considers the awarding of state honors as an opportunity to publicly highlight the determination of all those who set out on an uncharted path, regardless of prejudices or adverse circumstances.

“Several of those who will receive the honor were already born with rare personal gifts. Because they did not waste their talent, but developed it and worked on it, they achieved great things. They made our country visible in the world and are an inspiration especially for young people,” she concluded.

Distinguished personalities

Petra Vlhová skier, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra, 1st class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of sports, as well as for the extraordinary spreading of the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad

skier, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra, 1st class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of sports, as well as for the extraordinary spreading of the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad Peter Bebjak , director, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of Slovakia in the field of film

, director, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of Slovakia in the field of film Eva Pavlíková , actress, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of the Slovak Republic

, actress, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of the Slovak Republic Václav Malý , Czech Auxiliary Bishop of Prague, Order of the White Double Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the all-round development of relations between the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic

, Czech Auxiliary Bishop of Prague, Order of the White Double Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the all-round development of relations between the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic Adam Michnik , Polish dissident, editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza, Order of the White Double Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the all-round development of relations between the Republic of Poland and the Slovak Republic

, Polish dissident, editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza, Order of the White Double Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the all-round development of relations between the Republic of Poland and the Slovak Republic Ondrej Nepela figure skater, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to the development of Slovakia in the field of sports

figure skater, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to the development of Slovakia in the field of sports Gizela Fleischmann member of the illegal Working Group, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection

member of the illegal Working Group, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection Marína Paulínyová , humanitarian worker, Cross of Milan Rastislav Štefánik II. class, in memoriam for merits in saving human life at the risk of one’s own life

, humanitarian worker, Cross of Milan Rastislav Štefánik II. class, in memoriam for merits in saving human life at the risk of one’s own life Darina Bancíková , 1st Slovak evangelical parish priest, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class, in memoriam for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture, for democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection

, 1st Slovak evangelical parish priest, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class, in memoriam for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture, for democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection Otta Plávková , journalist, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection

, journalist, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection Rudolf Fiby , dissident, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr II. class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection

, dissident, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr II. class, in memoriam for extraordinary services to democracy and its development, human rights and freedoms and their protection Peter Gombita , priest, director of Oáza, Pribinov kríz III. class for extraordinary merits for the social development of the Slovak Republic

, priest, director of Oáza, Pribinov kríz III. class for extraordinary merits for the social development of the Slovak Republic Eva Sopková , psychologist, Pribinov kríz II. class for extraordinary merits for the social development of the Slovak Republic

, psychologist, Pribinov kríz II. class for extraordinary merits for the social development of the Slovak Republic Mariana Kováčová , director of the Slniečko Center, Pribinov kríž II. class for extraordinary merits for the social development of the Slovak Republic

, director of the Slniečko Center, Pribinov kríž II. class for extraordinary merits for the social development of the Slovak Republic Gabriella Jarabik , director of the Museum of Hungarian Culture in Slovakia, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of the Slovak Republic

, director of the Museum of Hungarian Culture in Slovakia, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of the Slovak Republic Eva Gašparová teacher, Medal of the President of the Slovak Republic for significant contributions to the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of culture

teacher, Medal of the President of the Slovak Republic for significant contributions to the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of culture Mária Bieliková , founder of KInIT, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of science and technology, as well as education

, founder of KInIT, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of science and technology, as well as education Mária Dušinská , researcher at NO, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of science and technology, as well as for extraordinary spreading the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad

, researcher at NO, Rad Ľudovíta Štúra II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of science and technology, as well as for extraordinary spreading the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad László Szarka , Hungarian historian, Order of the White Double Cross III. class for extraordinary merits for the all-round development of relations between Hungary and Slovakia

, Hungarian historian, Order of the White Double Cross III. class for extraordinary merits for the all-round development of relations between Hungary and Slovakia Jakub Krakow , Paralympic skier, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of sports

, Paralympic skier, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of sports Blahoslav Uhlár , director, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr III. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture and art

, director, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr III. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture and art Roman Pole director, Pribinov Cross 1st Class for extraordinary services to the cultural development of Slovakia in the field of theater

director, Pribinov Cross 1st Class for extraordinary services to the cultural development of Slovakia in the field of theater Nina Poláková ballet dancer, Pribin’s Cross 1st class for extraordinary services to the cultural development of the Slovak Republic in the field of classical dance

ballet dancer, Pribin’s Cross 1st class for extraordinary services to the cultural development of the Slovak Republic in the field of classical dance Peter Kerekes , director, screenwriter, producer, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of Slovakia in the field of film

, director, screenwriter, producer, Pribinov Cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of Slovakia in the field of film Juraj Valčuha conductor, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of culture and art, as well as for the extraordinary spreading of the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad

conductor, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of culture and art, as well as for the extraordinary spreading of the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad Peter Mikulaš opera singer, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of culture and art, as well as for the extraordinary spreading of the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad

opera singer, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr, 1st class for extraordinary merits for the development of the Slovak Republic in the field of culture and art, as well as for the extraordinary spreading of the good name of the Slovak Republic abroad Stanislav Rakús , writer, Pribin’s cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of the Slovak Republic in the field of literature

, writer, Pribin’s cross II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of the Slovak Republic in the field of literature Koloman Kertész Bagala , publisher, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr III. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture and art

, publisher, Rad Ľudovíta Štúr III. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture and art Juraj Bartusz , sculptor, Order of Ľudovít Štúr II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture and art

, sculptor, Order of Ľudovít Štúr II. class for extraordinary merits for the development of Slovakia in the field of culture and art Julius Koller artist, Pribin’s Cross of the First Class in memoriam for extraordinary services to the cultural development of the Slovak Republic in the field of visual arts

artist, Pribin’s Cross of the First Class in memoriam for extraordinary services to the cultural development of the Slovak Republic in the field of visual arts Eva Husaríková RS SK insitná painter, Medal of the President of the Slovak Republic for significant services to the development of culture and art of Slovaks abroad

RS SK insitná painter, Medal of the President of the Slovak Republic for significant services to the development of culture and art of Slovaks abroad Marian Marko, director of the Alexander Duchnovič Theatre, Pribinov kríz II. class for extraordinary merits for the cultural development of the Slovak Republic.

