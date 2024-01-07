Petra Vlhova takes the lead in the Kranjska Gora slalom – final live from 12.30 p.m. » Ski World Cup season 2023/24

#Petra #Vlhova #takes #lead #Kranjska #Gora #slalom #final #live #p.m #Ski #World #Cup #season

Petra Vlhova takes the lead in the Kranjska Gora slalom – final live from 12.30 p.m

The Slovenia weekend of the Women’s Ski World Cup comes to an end with a slalom this Sunday. In the most recent two editions in Kranjska Gora Won in 2020 and 2022 Peter Vlhova. This year too, the Slovakian is the big favorite in the final run Mikaela Shiffrinwho started the race with poor health, was eliminated after a threader in the first round.

As on Saturday, the racers had to cope with the difficult conditions on the Subordinate battle. Poor visibility, light snowfall and soft slope conditions caused problems for the athletes.

The Slovakian Peter Vlhova used her start number 1 and drove the fastest time after the first round in the snow in 51.30 seconds Kranjska Gora. She expelled the German Lena Dürr (+ 0.26) and Leona Popovic from Croatia (+ 0.26) to second place. A start in the final run at 12.30 p.m Popovicwhich crashed into the finish, is still questionable. The official FIS start list for the 2nd round (final – start at 12.30 p.m.) of the women’s slalom in Kranjska Gora, as well as the FIS live ticker, can be found in our data menu as soon as it arrives! You can also follow the current live ticker for the first round here.

The Swede Sara Hector (+ 0.71) demonstrated Paula Moltzan (+ 0.80) from the USA and the Austrian Katharina Liensberger (+ 0.89) fourth place. A strong performance was also shown Liensbergers teammate, Katharina Huber (+ 0.95), which preceded the 1st round Anna Swenn Larsson (+0.97) finished in seventh place.

The Slovenian local hero completed the top 10 Ana Bucik (+ 1.32) and the Swiss Michelle Gisin (+1.47). Ranks eleven and twelve were also there Camille Rast (+ 1.55) and Melanie Maillard (+ 1.76) firmly in Swiss hands.

The two Austrians also performed well Katharina Gallhuber (+ 1.87) and Franziska Gritsch (+ 2.04) in 13th and 15th place, with the DSV racer in between Emma Aicher (+1.88) in position 14.

The American followed in 16th place J. Hurta (+2.09), closely followed by Andreja Slokar (Slovenia) and the Canadian Ali Nullmeyer, both at the same time in 17th place (+2.14). The German Jessica Hilzinger secured 19th place (+2.29).

Nicole Good from Switzerland takes 20th place (+2.32), followed by the Czech Martina Dubovska in 21st place (+2.42) and the Canadian Amelia Smart in 22nd place (+2.55).

Jennifer German from Latvia reached 23rd place (+2.66), closely followed by the Frenchwoman Chiara Pogneaux in 24th place (+2.69). The Norwegians Bianca Bakke Westhoff (+2.87) and Thea Louise Stjernesund (+3.02) took places 25 and 26.

Marie Lamure from France came in 27th place (+3.08), Lara Colturi from Albania in 28th place (+3.20), the Croatian Zrinka Ljutic in 29th place (+3.33) and Clarisse Breche from France completed the top 30 (+3.34).

