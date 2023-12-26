Petre Roman: The only big mistake I made was that in September 1992 I did not run for the position of President of Romania

#Petre #Roman #big #mistake #September #run #position #President #Romania

The former Prime Minister Petre Roman declared, on Monday, that he had a country project, which was called the Draft Strategy for the realization of the market economy in Romania, and that afterwards, there were no more country projects. He specified that the only big mistake he made was that in September 1992 I did not run for the position of president of Romania, pointing out that after the vote in 1992, “red power” was established in Romania.

“I had a country project, I can say that, afterwards, there were no more country projects. I make this statement not at all with a good feeling, but with bitterness, today, even more”, said the former prime minister in the show Proiect de rația: Romania, from Prima News, News.ro reports.

He stated that he launched the country project on January 6, 1990, ten days after he became prime minister.

“We had the idea that we have to build a country project. First, let’s find out what is the economic and social reality of Romania, because obviously the system lied in proportion to the mass. And we met with an exceptional man in the modern history of Romania, the academician Tudorel Postolache, who was the director of the Economic Research Institute, and with whom we discussed the launch of this project. In May, shortly after that, we had this document called the Draft Strategy for the implementation of the market economy in Romania. It was a real country project, including a parliamentary agenda, the laws that had to be adopted, it was a document on which 1,400 Romanian specialists worked, with an enthusiasm that is hard to imagine”, added Roman.

He mentioned that they worked on that document with great enthusiasm and they were helped by 1,000 foreign specialists, all being pro bono. “Then there was a huge will to put Romania where it can be, where it deserves to be, so that document was worked on with great enthusiasm”, he affirmed.

Petre Roman stated that he became prime minister on December 27, 1989, in the context of the Romanian Revolution, when he was a professor at the Polytechnic, a scientist, having several works published in prestigious magazines abroad, and the head of the Polytechnic Department of Hydraulic Machines and Engineering the environment.

“I had nothing to do with politics and I rather hated politics. We were under the Ceausescu regime, it was the last Stalinist regime in the entire Soviet space”, said Petre Roman, stating that he had lived in a democracy, in France, where he also got his doctorate and was a professor at three universities. “It’s not about a dream, it was about a growing concern against the lack of freedom in the first place and the absurdity of the regime”, said Roman.

When asked about his relations with the former head of the army, Ion Iliescu, Roman stated that it had been years since he had spoken to him.

“I made a big mistake, the only big mistake I made, namely that in September 1992 I did not run for the office of president of Romania because it is very likely that I would have won and what happened later . (..) After the vote in 1992, the red power, the red quadrilateral, was established in Romania, there were all parties of communist origin, we collapsed”, he said.

Petre Roman expressed his conviction that Romania would look different if he won the presidential elections. “Certainly we would have gone further along the road we were employed on,” he pointed out.