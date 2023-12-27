Petro got lost again, this time it was for two days and before Christmas

#Petro #lost #time #days #Christmas

In the El Pomar de Manrique park, in Medellín, dozens of government officials and citizens were waiting, last Friday, December 22, for President Gustavo Petro to launch the ‘Youth in Peace’ program, but he did not arrive. Although it was one of his government flags, the president failed to comply with the appointment and delegated the task to Vice President Francia Márquez.

Petro’s presence to lead the launch was confirmed, but on the day of the event from the Casa de Nariño his arrival was ruled out. This absence did not go unnoticed, since it was an insult not only to Laura Sarabia as the standard-bearer of the program, but also to a group of young people who were waiting for her to make this program official, the purpose of which is to take this population away from the groups. criminals.

Faced with the surprising cancellation, the Palace gave a brief explanation and limited themselves to arguing that Petro was absent because he was carrying out “strategic planning meetings” for his management in 2023 and what is coming for the new year. However, he did not fail to draw attention to the fact that this rudeness occurred just when the head of state had ‘disappeared’ from the map.

He got ‘lost’ after visiting Ibagué

24 hours before the incident in Medellín, Petro had arrived in the city of Ibagué, where he advanced his agenda and participated in the closing of the year of the solidarity sector. But after the day’s work in the capital of Tolima, his whereabouts became an ‘enigma’ and his reappearance before public opinion occurred two days later, on Saturday, December 23.

The president’s visit to Ibagué was widely echoed after he assured in a bellicose speech that in the 2026 presidential elections “a far-right government will not come to erase everything I have done (…) mamola.” And this phrase was not the only thing that caught the attention of citizens and the local media.

Images were also released of a part of the stage with dozens of empty chairs while Petro gave his speech and citizens reported that mobility collapsed on Mirolindo and Pedro Tafur avenues due to the total closure of some streets in the midst of the security operation for the arrival. of the president.

Added to this are the versions that suggested that the plane in which the president was traveling, which is operated by the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC), was parked at the Perales National Airport in Ibagué waiting for the president until Saturday in the morning, a period of time in which nothing was known about his destination.

No clues about his whereabouts

This newspaper undertook the task of finding out from official sources to contrast this version and confirmed that the whereabouts of President Petro became a kind of state secret, since several entities refused to provide information and, again, the response that delivered from the Casa de Nariño was brief.

From the Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil), which is in charge of managing the airspace, they assured that since it is a matter of “State aviation” the response regarding the movements of the presidential plane should be given directly by the FAC, however this institution He refused to give explanations and ‘kicked the ball’ at the Casa de Nariño.

For her part, the Secretary for Communications and Press of the Presidency, María Paula Fonseca, refused to give explanations about the whereabouts of the president between December 22 and 23 and the time he remained in Ibagué. The senior official read the concerns that this newspaper sent her, but at the time of going to press she did not respond.

The only response in this regard was given by one of the members of the Presidency’s press team, who stated that Petro “did not stay in Ibagué and only went to fulfill his agenda that day.” However, it was not possible for the Palace to give explanations for the two consecutive days of absence of the head of state.

The truth is that this ‘disappearance’ of the president before public opinion was exposed with his absence at events from December 22 to 23 – such as the one in Medellín – and with his inactivity on the social network its usual trills between 1:51 pm on Thursday and 9:14 am on Saturday.

Precisely on December 23, Petro resumed his agenda and in the official press channels they disseminated informative material about his participation in a security council and a strategic planning meeting, both in the Casa de Nariño, but there is no certainty of his whereabouts among the Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

And it doesn’t hurt that the country wants to know in detail what the president does before, during and after his usual national and international trips, which involve considerable expenses. In this regard, this Tuesday Senator María Fernanda Cabal detailed, thanks to information she obtained with a series of petition rights, that Petro has traveled 704 times with an approximate cost of the flights of 24,648 million pesos in the 15 months he has been in the power.

This is not the first time that Petro is ‘lost’ from the map and it seems that it will not be the last, because although the president’s agenda is a matter of public interest and should be public knowledge, clarity about his whereabouts became a ‘ state secret’ for which no one in the Casa de Nariño dares to give any reason.

Update

After publishing this report, the Secretariat for Communications and Press of the Presidency issued a press release this Wednesday, December 27, in which it explained what activities Petro carried out on December 23 and 24, but not on December 22. month.

“The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, last Saturday, December 23, attended, as planned in his agenda, a meeting of the Peace and Security Council and, subsequently, the last scheduled session of Strategic Planning with the ministers of the office, both, in the Casa de Nariño,” the statement says.

In addition, from that agency it was detailed that the president traveled to Cartagena on December 24 to share the Novena of Strenna with the children and family members at the Naval Base of the National Navy and then traveled to Bogotá to share the last one at the presidential headquarters. Christmas novena with residents and former street residents.