Petrol and diesel: prices on New Year’s Eve, Epiphany, self service, motorways

The average petrol price in Italy is 1.772 euros per litre, 1.735 euros for diesel: all prices on roads and motorways

What free competition or the fight against the wildest international speculation could not do, the new balances in the oil extraction sector managed. With the United States now by far the world’s leading producer and literally intent on invading the market, the price of crude oil is destined to remain as low as probably ever in recent history. Fuel prices clearly benefit from this, despite the new increases during the holidays, which are however destined to be reabsorbed in the short term. In Italy the national average price of petrol in self-service mode stands at 1.772 euros/litre, while diesel is at 1.735 euros/litre, therefore very far from the threshold of 2 euros/litre considered by many to be inevitable with the continuation of two wars and strong tensions in the Persian Gulf. In other times, all this would have been enough to trigger a crisis. Instead, 2023 will be remembered as the end of the era of quota production to artificially support prices. Now only the free market rules.

Inexplicable calm

—

The last twelve months tell precisely about the surprise of a normality that no one expected. As the specialized newspaper Staffetta Quotidiana summarizes, in Italy the year began with the return to full excise duty and the consequent general increase in prices, however due exclusively to the tax component. Then, between the end of January and mid-May, the price of diesel collapsed, with a sharp drop also for petrol, and only in the summer did we have a rise in prices up to the peak at the end of September, with petrol at exceed two euros per liter on national average in self-service mode. In the following three months, the physiological decline was due to the abundance of available oil, and therefore to the absolute impossibility of increasing its price. Looking at the demand for fuel, the year began with diesel more expensive than petrol by over 5 cents per litre, but the counter-overtaking occurred at the beginning of February and already by mid-June petrol had cost over 16 cents more than diesel. From then on the gap narrows, falling below 10 cents at the end of August and to just one cent in the first week of November, and then rising towards the current four cents. As for LPG, after the “peak” at the end of February just above 80 cents, at the end of July it reached the minimum below 70 cents, then it rises to 72 today.

the giant falls

—

Simply put, in 2023 we will not remember dramatic oil crises and queues at distributors waiting to pay figures well over 2 euros/litre. It didn’t happen and it’s not a coincidence. Over the past 12 months we have had to talk about the silent collapse of a giant founded in 1960 and called OPEC, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Over the course of decades, it has been able to determine, even in a rather cynical way, the quantity of oil to extract in order to maximize its price, thanks to an extraction capacity that represented the majority of that which can be used on a global level. From the traditional bloc of Arab countries, OPEC has then evolved towards the current OPEC+, now also open to Brazil and Russia, as well as Algeria and Kazakhstan. It would still be a power capable of determining the energy directions of the world if, since the mid-2000s, the United States had not decided to dramatically increase their domestic production of crude oil, so much so that last September it reached a new record absolute, well over 13 million barrels per day, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration, processed in Italy by Ispi – Institute for International Political Studies. In the same period, the OPEC+ bloc fell well below 9 million, even though production capacity is 13, becoming practically irrelevant in its policies of “cutting” extraction. Not even Brazil’s recent entry into OPEC+ seems destined to change the current trend, with the United States ready to support maximum oil production at a time when its global demand is falling, thanks above all to the industrial crisis that China is facing . Barring upheavals that are unimaginable at the moment, all analysts agree on the end of a system that has made history, but never with a happy ending for motorists.

Average prices

—

These are the averages of the prices charged and communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development, processed by Staffetta Quotidiana the day after the survey on December 27th at 8am on approximately 18 thousand plants.

Regarding self-service:

Petrol 1,772 euros/litre (company 1,774, white pumps 1,767);

Diesel 1,735 euros/litre (company 1,737, white pumps 1,729);

These are the averages served:

Petrol 1,914 euros/litre (company 1,953, white pumps 1,833);

Diesel 1,876 euros/litre (company 1,915, white pumps 1,795);

LPG 0.716 euros/litre (companies 0.724, white pumps 0.706);

Methane 1,448 euro/kg (company 1,453, white pumps 1,444);

These are the averages on the motorway:

Self-service petrol at 1,860 euros/litre;

Petrol served at 2.128 euros/litre;

Self-service diesel at 1,829 euros/litre; Diesel served at 2.102 euros/litre;

Gpl self-service a 0,829 euro/litro;

LPG served at 0.846 euros/litre;

Self-service methane at 1,548 euros/kg;

