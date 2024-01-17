Petrol station attendants, you are paying double without realizing it, deplorable scam | Check the data before…

#Petrol #station #attendants #paying #double #realizing #deplorable #scam #Check #data #before..

Petrol pump scam

It may have already happened to you, you paid twice as much for the petrol you got due to a terrible gas station scam.

The discussion regarding the fuel has been central in the last two years. Although the cost of supplies has been continuously increasing for years now – well over two -, the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2022 has led to a gas supply crisis and therefore a consequent rise in prices not only of fuel, but of all the products that relied on the transport chain.

The consequences have been disastrous, especially because this general rise in prices has placed a painful burden on the shoulders of Italian citizens, already plagued by decades of economic crises and inflation. From the series, it always rains in the wet. It is therefore not surprising that deities occurred unfortunate facts regarding petrol.

Where there is a lot of money at stake, human greed and the desire to take advantage of it in some way often also comes into play. Just as there have been cases of motorists who have attempted to obtain fuel illegally, so too have petrol stations ended up in the eye of the storm for scams against motorists themselves.

The scam was widespread and continuous and affected many citizens. Some have filed a complaint, bringing to light an unbelievable situation regarding a real system designed to steal money from service station customers. You might have stumbled upon it too.

The petrol station scam

Not all petrol station attendants are criminals, but what was discovered by the Financial Police is horrifying. Thousands and thousands of euros stolen from motorists, promising them a certain quantity of petrol but then providing much less. This has allowed petrol station attendants to enrich themselves on the backs of their customers.

It all came to light when some motorists realized that the petrol they paid for did not correspond to the petrol they actually received. Those who know their vehicle well know how to mentally calculate the state of the tank based on the kilometers travelled, and when several people complain about a “poor” refueling, here the suspicions materialize.

The tank empties too quickly

Double cost petrol

The incident occurred a year ago at a Q8 Easy distributor located in Latina Scalo, in Lazio. The managers of this station had somehow rigged the petrol pumps to deliver less fuel than what was paid for, thus earning a percentage on each refueling. Their scam went on for months.

The Financial Police, prompted by complaints and reports, carried out checks and detected the scam, seizing the entire structure. This story must be a warning to us: always pay attention to how we spend our money and what we receive in return.

