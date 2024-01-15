Petroleum. Perfect “storm” is coming and will be more intense in 2025

#Petroleum #Perfect #storm #coming #intense

The risk is that the conflict in the Red Sea will escalate and that this development could torpedo the main routes through which crude oil moves. Citi analysts explain that in 2024, oil will remain at moderate prices to end the year suffering a storm in 2025.

The perfect “storm” is coming and should be felt in 2025, according to the latest report prepared by analysts at consultancy Citi. These experts highlight that the oil market will once again be the protagonist in the first days of 2024, with volatility imposing itself on what is expected for the future of oil prices.

These consultants highlight the existence of a small surplus (with supply appearing slightly stronger than demand), and that geopolitics “is keeping the price of oil very alive”, with US and UK bombings on positions of Yemen’s Huttie rebels causing an “intense rise” in crude oil prices.

The price of a barrel of Brent, which serves as a reference in Europe, is priced at 80 dollars per barrel. After several sessions with the price varying between 76 and 78 dollars, the price of a barrel rose more than 1% last Friday following the intensification of US and British bombings to avoid blocking trade routes in the Red Sea. .