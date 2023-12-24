#PFDK #banned #football #players #eventful #BursasporDiyarbekirspor #match

PFDK banned 9 football players after the eventful Bursaspor-Diyarbekirspor match! – Football News

Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) announced the invoice of the eventful Bursaspor-Diyarbekirspor match. Bursaspor’s Çağatay Yılmaz was banned from 6 matches, Canberk Yurdakul, Eren Tunalı and Talha Yakan were banned from 5 matches, Bilal Güney, Ozan İsmail Koç were banned from 2 matches, and Ertuğrul Kurtuluş was banned from 1 match. Additionally, Bursaspor was sentenced to play 2 matches without spectators. In Diyarbekirspor, Serhat Enes Employee and Cem Çelik were banned for 5 matches each.

Entry: 24.12.2023 – 00:27 Update: 24.12.2023 – 00:39

