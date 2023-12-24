PFDK banned 9 football players after the eventful Bursaspor-Diyarbekirspor match!

#PFDK #banned #football #players #eventful #BursasporDiyarbekirspor #match
PFDK banned 9 football players after the eventful Bursaspor-Diyarbekirspor match! – Football News

Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) announced the invoice of the eventful Bursaspor-Diyarbekirspor match. Bursaspor’s Çağatay Yılmaz was banned from 6 matches, Canberk Yurdakul, Eren Tunalı and Talha Yakan were banned from 5 matches, Bilal Güney, Ozan İsmail Koç were banned from 2 matches, and Ertuğrul Kurtuluş was banned from 1 match. Additionally, Bursaspor was sentenced to play 2 matches without spectators. In Diyarbekirspor, Serhat Enes Employee and Cem Çelik were banned for 5 matches each.

Entry: 24.12.2023 – 00:27 Update: 24.12.2023 – 00:39

  • facebook
  • twitter-x
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
  • mail

SUBSCRIBE TO

Professional Football Disciplinary Board announced the invoice of the eventful Bursaspor-Diyarbekirspor match. 7 players from Bursaspor and 2 players from Diyarbekirspor were banned. Additionally, Bursaspor was sentenced to play 2 matches without spectators.

IMPORTANT HEADLINES OF THE DAY

All rights of the articles, news, videos and photographs published on haberturk.com website belong to Haberturk Gazetecilik A.Ş. It cannot be quoted without permission, even by citing the source.

Copyright © 2021 – All rights reserved. Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Also Read:  Four Hills Tournament in danger! Avalanche causes problems for Bischofshofen

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

first segments of the world’s largest telescope are on their way to their final destination
first segments of the world’s largest telescope are on their way to their final destination
Posted on
The sequel to ‘Rebel Moon’ is a “real war film”
The sequel to ‘Rebel Moon’ is a “real war film”
Posted on
Padres would approach a pact with left-hander Yuki Matsui
Padres would approach a pact with left-hander Yuki Matsui
Posted on
“Here’s the Christmas diet to avoid 2-3 extra kilos”
“Here’s the Christmas diet to avoid 2-3 extra kilos”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News