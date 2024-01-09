PGE shuts down two coal units in Rybnik. In the future, they will be replaced by a gas block

#PGE #shuts #coal #units #Rybnik #future #replaced #gas #block

PGE announced the shutdown of two coal units on website X.

December 31, 2023, after fifty years of work, withthe operation of the two oldest coal-fired power units no. 3 and 4 was completed at the Rybnik Power Plant, owned by PGE GiEK – the company reported.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: The new government program is already certain. Expert: the market was taken over by speculators

Both units will ultimately be replaced by a gas and steam unit with a capacity of 882 MW. The company ordered it in February 2023, a is scheduled to launch in December 2026.

Gas block instead of carbon ones

In the next entry, the president of PGE, Wojciech Dąbrowski, emphasized that the shutdown of old coal units is an element of the energy transformation carried out by the company. Ultimately, all producers are to switch from solutions that emit a lot of pollutants to low- and zero-emission energy.

The largest gas and steam unit in Poland, currently being built in Rybnik, with a capacity of 882 MW, will effectively replace the decommissioned coal units, ensuring stable energy supplies for the entire region, announced Wojciech Dąbrowski.

“The new unit will significantly reduce emissions of dust and sulfur oxides, which will contribute to improving air quality in the region, and thanks to a significant decrease in CO2 emissions, the impact of the costs of CO2 emission allowances will be limited for energy production,” said the head of PGE.

Changes at the power plant in Rybnik

Units No. 3 and 4 are the next 200 MW units disabled at the Rybnik Power Plant. Units No. 1 and 2 (which are also the so-called two-hundred units) were put into operation at the end of 1972 and at the end of May 1973. The company shut them down in 2021.

In turn, units no. 3 and 4 were put into operation in October 1973 and at the end of January 1974, respectively. All of them are to be replaced by the above-mentioned gas and steam unit.

Whereas units no. 5-8 are still operating at this plant with a total capacity of 900 MW gross. They were put into operation in 1978.

New steam and gas block

The value of this investment is estimated at approximately PLN 4 billion net. The unit is being built by a consortium of Polimex Mostostal and Siemens. The unit is to consume approximately 1 billion cubic meters. gas per year.

This gas will flow through Gaz-System gas pipelines. On Monday, the gas transmission operator signed contracts for the construction of the Racibórz-Rybnik gas pipelines, 38.7 km long, and the Kędzierzyn Koźle-Racibórz gas pipelines, 37 km long.

Both of these ordered gas pipelines (together with a 4.5 km long connection gas pipeline) will create an 80-kilometer section of the transmission network, supplying fuel to the 882 MW unit in Rybnik. The commissioning of both gas pipelines is planned for the second quarter of 2026.

The gas and steam unit currently under construction in Rybnik was awarded a 17-year contract in the main auction of the capacity market in December 2022. It will come into force from 2027.

Power plant in Rybnik

The Rybnik Power Plant came to the PGE Group a few years ago. The Polish company took over the rights to it from the French energy company EdF. In the Group’s structure, the power plant initially belonged to PGE Energia Ciepła, and currently to PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Nowoczesnalna.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.

Source: