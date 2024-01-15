PGG under fire, competitors make serious accusations. The mining giant responds

#PGG #fire #competitors #accusations #mining #giant #responds

Polska Grupa Górnicza sells fuel coal below cost? At the end of last year, coal producers and sellers filed complaints against PGG for too low prices. Last week, the Silesia mine from the Bumech group even submitted a complaint to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection in this regard.

“The Silesia Mine notified the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) of the suspicion that Polska Grupa Górnicza is using competition-restricting practices,” the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Coal Sellers reported a few days ago. The Chamber added that the notification to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection is the first, “but certainly not the last in the context of the activities of the Polish Mining Group”.

Watch the video Fourteenth year for miners despite the crisis? Paweł Borys comments

Silesia demands that the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, among other things, “issue a decision recognizing the practice of abuse by PGG of its dominant position on the hard coal mining and sales market, manifested in particular by imposing unfair, abnormally low prices.” For it to be recognized that Polska Grupa Górnicza sells its products below the cost of their production and that this is “unfair competition” and for the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection to prohibit such practices.

The state-owned mining giant responds

PGG issued a statement in which it replied that “under no circumstances does it sell fuel coal below production costs” and counterattacks: “After 11 months of 2023, the analysis shows that PGG SA sold fuel coal at prices higher than production costs,” we read . The company therefore considers that the allegations that it is dumping “are completely baseless.”

“In its sales policy, the company must follow the price trends of the European CIF ARA index, the value of which dropped during the year from almost $180/t in January 2023 to approximately $110/t currently. The need to adapt to the ARA market results from the fact that – contrary to the allegations – PGG SA absolutely does not have a dominant position in Poland within the meaning of the Act on Competition and Consumer Protection,” we read in the statement.

PGG adds that there is a clear oversupply on the market and “the company must take these conditions into account in order to place its product on the market.” According to PGG, the “campaign initiated by the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Coal Sellers” aims to force the company to raise prices. What purpose would such an action serve? According to PGG, this is “to enable other coal sellers to liquidate stocks that were purchased at higher prices from last year’s imports.”

As we wrote in mid-December last year, Polska Grupa Górnicza announced its second recent coal promotion. From December 12 to December 31, customers could buy selected coal PLN 200 cheaper per ton in the PGG e-store. Meanwhile, according to Business Insider, the industry speculates that PGG’s price reduction was an attempt to increase fuel sales and save financial liquidity. “According to official information, the company is short of PLN 5.5 billion this year and PGG is applying for this money from the state budget as part of the aid program for mining companies adopted during the PiS government,” we read.