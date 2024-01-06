Phantom Abyss is leaving early access

#Phantom #Abyss #leaving #early #access

The game modes of the roguelike exploration game have been reconsidered by the creators, the asynchronous multiplayer feature of the game will remain unchanged even after the release.

After more than two and a half years of early access, Phantom Abyss has finally reached the 1.0 stage, which is the love child of both a roguelike puzzle game and a platformer, sprinkled with a dose of Super Meat Boy. The latter is actually related to the asynchronous multiplayer feature of the game, which is also one of the most unique features of Phantom Abyss. During each attempt, we can see how our friends who play the game performed on the given course.

With version 1.0, the previous Classic Mode is renamed Abyss Mode, and Adventure Mode introduces a series of new temples, each with its own whip, relics and challenges. Curses associated with whips will be removed from the final version of the psychedelic puzzle platformer adventure, and individual skins will be unlocked within the game. Phantom Abyss will exit early access on January 25th.