Philippines must say goodbye to Jeepney, government wants electric taxis

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 12:23

Mustafa Marghadi Southeast Asia correspondent

For twenty years, Angelito Vińas has been getting into the same silver monster every day to do his job. With the Jeepney he drives his route through Santa Ana in the heart of Manila to transport the ordinary Filipino from A to B.

“It’s a nice job. The money I earn from it allowed me to send my children to school. It’s the only honorable job I know that I’m proud of.”

And Lito, as he is called, is far from the only Jeepney driver in the Philippines. After World War II, the Americans left their jeeps behind. The Filipinos converted them into cheap, extended modes of transportation. Nearly 80 years later, there are still about 250,000 in the Philippines.

In New York you have the Yellow Taxicab, in London the Black Cab, and in the congested streets of Manila the Jeepney is the king of the road. “It would be very bad for Manila and the Philippines if they disappeared.” But that is likely to happen soon.

Pimped Jeepney

Because when Lito presses his accelerator, thick black smoke shoots out of his exhaust. Manila is one of the most polluted cities on earth, especially during the dry season, when the smog does not rain away. And about 15 percent of all particulate matter comes from the Jeepneys. Big, old and loud diesel machines. So the government believes that they should be replaced by electric vans from January 1.

“But those look like electric matchboxes,” says an incensed Angelito. Lito’s is fairly modest compared to those of his peers. Aluminum sheet metal, with some texts painted on it. A decorated nameplate on it, and that’s it. When he drives away, he leaves behind a parking lot of completely pimped Jeepneys in all colors and with the most extravagant decorations in and on the cars.

But the appearance isn’t even what bothers him most. It’s the cost of the matchboxes. Lito bought his Jeepney for 2500 euros, and it took him 5 years to pay it off. The new electric vans cost just under 50,000 euros. “That’s way too expensive for most Jeepney owners,” said Sharon Lacano of the Santa Ana Drivers Association.

Electric driving

Passengers are coming and going in Angelito’s Jeepney. But a ride only costs 20 cents. One day he earns around 30 euros. Enough to send his children to school, but not to drive electric cars.

The government has promised cheap loans to people who switch. She also makes 2,600 euros available for them. “People like Lito have to get into debt,” Lacano said.

It is a dilemma for Angelito’s passengers. One woman understands the government’s choice to replace the Jeepneys. “Of course it is better. Healthier for our lungs. Especially for children and seniors.” But she also agrees with the man who nods at her answer and says, “But it’s sad that the drivers could lose their jobs.”

Demonstrations

Because that is Angelito’s great fear. That he doesn’t have the money to drive electric and has to quit his job. He slowly parks his car back in the parking lot. “I would really, really hate that.”

Lacano has organized a demonstration with other drivers’ associations in the coming days. “The government will continue with its plans, but that does not mean we should stop fighting.”

Lito joins in, hoping he won’t have to park his Jeep forever.