Philips OLED+908-tv Review – Tweakers

In summary

The Philips OLED+908 does many things very well. The SDR display is almost perfect, the miniaturized remote control turns out to be a bull’s-eye, and the sound is powerful and clear. Gamers will also get their money’s worth thanks to support for allm, vrr and 4k at a maximum of 120fps, but they will have to make do with ‘only’ two HDMI 2.1 ports. Thanks to MLA technology, the television has more than enough power to produce compelling HDR images and the well-functioning Ambilight function completes the experience. Although the peak brightness and HDR color accuracy lag slightly behind the competition, the 908 is still an excellent option for those looking for an intense viewing experience.

In recent months we have seen almost all new top-class televisions in our test lab. After the super bright Sony Bravia XR A95L and Panasonic MZW2004, it was recently the turn of the Philips OLED+908 from TP Vision. This is also an absolute top model. Just like the aforementioned Panasonic, the TV is equipped with an MLA OLED panel. This means that the device leaves all previous Philips OLED models behind in terms of brightness, at least on paper. But how does it compare to the luxury models from other manufacturers? Can the 908 compete with the Sony A95L, the Samsung S95C, the LG G3 and the Panasonic MZW2004?

In advance, the flagships from Sony and Samsung seem a bit too ambitious, at least as far as peak brightness and color volume are concerned. The Sony and Samsung use QD OLED technology for more brightness in combination with fuller colors in the lighter range. The LG G3 and Panasonic MZW2004 have to make do without a quantum dot filter, but instead have a Woled panel with MLA. Mla, what stands for micro lens array, is a layer with numerous microlenses for the screen panel. These tiny lenses bundle the light so that it is sent as much as possible to the viewer’s eyes and less light is lost. This also produces a higher peak brightness, but not as high as OLED televisions with a QD filter.

In addition, Woled panels, such as in the 908, emit white light that is then filtered to produce the intended colors on the screen. This works slightly less efficiently than with QD OLED panels; they use blue subpixels with red and green quantum dot filters, which convert the blue light into red and green light. As a result, QD OLED televisions theoretically achieve a greater color volume, while higher color saturation is possible at high brightness.

For a fair comparison, we must primarily compare this TV against the LG G3 and the Panasonic MZW2004. We don’t expect the TV to shine brighter than Sony’s XR A95L, but that TV is easily 1,000 euros more expensive. On the other hand, this Philips has something with its Ambilight system that you will not find in any of the competitors mentioned. At the time of writing, the 65″ version of the Philips 908 we tested was listed for around 2400 euros in the Pricewatch.