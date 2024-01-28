Philips presents figures for last year: expected to significantly reduce losses | Economy

#Philips #presents #figures #year #expected #significantly #reduce #losses #Economy

Jan 28, 2024 at 10:18 AM Update: 22 minutes ago

Philips will release figures for the past quarter and last year on Monday morning. Analysts expect the company to also make a loss in 2023, but significantly less than in 2022.

Investor attention will also turn to the lingering issue of defective sleep apnea devices. This affair has had the company in its grip for quite some time. CEO Roy Jakobs even fears that the case could drag on for years.

Analysts estimate that the net loss will amount to 174 million euros. That was still a minus of 1.6 billion euros in 2022. This was mainly due to costs for cutting thousands of jobs and the sleep apnea case.

Philips has had to recall millions of sleep apnea devices since 2021 because insulation foam could come loose. That can be harmful to health. The affair has already cost the company hundreds of millions in compensation.

Supervisor demands additional investigation

In addition, claims for damages from patients are looming and there is talk of a settlement with the American justice system. Last summer, Philips reported that the vast majority of devices have been replaced.

But in October, the American regulator FDA demanded additional research into the possible health risks. According to Philips, previous analyzes and tests showed that there would be little chance of noticeable health damage.

Also problems with another device

The American regulator FDA also warned in November of problems with DreamStation 2 devices. That model is not covered by the previous recall.

According to the FDA, there were many reports of problems with the temperature of the DreamStation 2, including fire, smoke, burn marks and other signs of overheating. Patients can continue to use the device, Philips assured.

In December it was also announced that the company is recalling approximately 340 medical scanners because potentially dangerous situations may arise.

Despite problems, Philips increased its turnover forecast

Despite the problems, Philips again raised its turnover forecast when presenting its third quarter figures. The company then said that turnover will be 6 to 7 percent higher than in 2022. In that year, the group achieved a turnover of 17.8 billion euros.

In August last year it was announced that the Italian investment company Exor of the Agnelli family had acquired a 15 percent stake in Philips for 2.6 billion euros. This means that Exor is now the largest shareholder.

