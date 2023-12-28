Phones of 2023 and 2024 – Finally – Background

#Phones #Finally #Background

The dust has settled and foldable smartphones will become normal in 2023. More and more brands are releasing them, they are occasionally visible on the streets and it is no longer strange if you sit on the train with a flip phone or fold-out small tablet. However, they have remained expensive so far, because you rarely buy a new foldable smartphone for less than 1000 euros.

Everything that becomes normal quickly stops being exciting. Competition is good for the market and hopefully we’ll see more innovation in foldable phones next year, coupled with lower prices. With regular smartphones, we see small improvements in expensive phones slowly coming to cheaper models the following year.

It is striking that phones continue to improve across the board. Screens are becoming brighter, phones are becoming more economical and have larger batteries and in reviews we see that cameras are getting better and better. Despite all the focus on AI and related tricks, a phone is now better in basic matters than it was a year ago.

The queues in front of the shops have disappeared, the hype is over and we rarely see the excitement again, but in 2023 and soon also in 2024 the smartphone is the starting point of our digital lives, the most important device in the daily lives of many people . That was the case and will probably remain that way for the foreseeable future.