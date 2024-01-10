PHOTO A woman from Iasi jumped from the floor with the baby in her arms, to escape the fire that engulfed their house / They are in a very serious condition

A woman from Iasi jumped from the third floor with her five-month-old baby in her arms, after the apartment they were in caught fire, and she was stuck in a room with the baby. Both mother and child are in critical condition.

Fire in a block of flats in Iasi Photo: DSU

The fire – which manifested itself as an open flame – broke out in an apartment on the third floor of a four-storey building in Iași, being announced through 112 around 3:00 p.m., and several fire engines were sent to the scene , according to the Department of Emergency Situations. According to DSU, at this moment the fire, which occurred on an area of ​​25 square meters, is liquidated.

To escape from the apartment engulfed in flames, a woman jumped from the floor holding her 5-month-old baby in her arms.

The woman was with the baby in a room whose door was locked. To save herself from the fire, the mother wrapped the baby in a blanket and jumped from the floor.

  • “The police were alerted by calling 112 about the fact that a fire broke out in an apartment on the 3rd floor of a block of flats in the municipality of Iași, and a woman and a child from the premises of the building allegedly threw themselves through the window of the apartment.
  • At the scene, the police found that what was reported was confirmed, the firefighters intervened to put out the fire, the two people were taken by the ambulance and transported to the hospital for medical care.
  • In the case, investigations are being carried out to clarify the circumstances in which this event occurred, and legal measures will be ordered,” the Iași Police reported, according to the Iași Newspaper.
Also Read:  She is Anca, the 20-year-old who died in the fire at Ferma Dacilor. The parents did not know that the girl, who was also a handball player, was there

Both the mother and her child were taken by ambulances and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“The woman suffered a cervical spine contusion and a thoraco-abdominal contusion, as well as a pelvic fracture. He has a 1-2 degree flame burn on 9% of his body surface. The 5-month-old child has polytrauma from a fall from a height, severe cranio-cerebral trauma with clogging of the cranial cavity. At the time of delivery to UPU Pediatrics, he went into cardio-respiratory arrest and those from Pediatrics started resuscitation maneuvers,” said Diana Cimpoeșu, UPU-SMURD Iași chief physician.

The spokesperson of the Iasi Children’s Hospital, Cătălina Ionescu, stated that the baby is in an extremely serious condition.

According to ISU Iași, the firefighters evacuated 10 people from the block, and another 15 people managed to get out on their own.

