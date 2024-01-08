Photo car of the year? Oppo Find X7 Ultra entices with a 1″ sensor and a pair of periscopic telephoto lenses – SMARTmania.cz

#Photo #car #year #Oppo #Find #Ultra #entices #sensor #pair #periscopic #telephoto #lenses #SMARTmania.cz

The Oppo brand started 2024 really sharp. On the eve of the opening of the CES fair, it held a press conference in its homeland, where it presented two new smartphones – Find X7 and the premium Find X7 Ultra. Both phones boast perfect equipment, but the Ultra variant stands out from the crowd a little more. It has something that no other manufacturer has shown yet.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra: uncompromising photo equipment

Oppo Find X7 Ultra is a top smartphone at first glance. The back of the phone is made of material imitating leather, in all three color variants – black, brown and blue. However, the dominant element of the back is not only its surface, but mainly the enormous circular photo module containing four lenses and the logo of the Hasselblad photography brand.

The phone has a fairly significant thickness of 9.5 mm at the waist, which the manufacturer tries to at least partially compensate by curving the back and the display. The metal frame thus remained pleasantly thin, in addition, we find an unusual element in it, which is the “VIP” slider – with its help, you can quickly switch ringtone profiles, but also turn off the camera, GPS or microphone, if you want to enjoy a truly private mode. The phone will also please with increased IP68 resistance.

The front of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra is filled with a 6.82″ AMOLED screen that boasts a Quad HD+ resolution (3,168 × 1,440 pixels), a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120 Hz (240 Hz for touch), a maximum brightness of up to 4,500 nits (at peak) and Dolby Vision certification. The display also includes a fingerprint reader, and in the upper center we find a circular opening for a 32 Mpx selfie camera (Sony IMX890) with an aperture of f/2.4.

Much more impressive is the set of cameras on the back, which includes a main camera with a physical size of 1″, and mainly a pair of periscopic telephoto lenses. In total, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra includes the following cameras:

50 Mpx main (Sony LYT-900) with optical stabilization and 7 optical elements with an aperture of f/1.8

50 Mpx wide-angle (Sony LYT-600) with a 123° angle of view, f2.0 aperture and support for taking macro pictures from a distance of 4 cm

50 Mpx periscopic (Sony IMX890) with 3x optical zoom with optical stabilization and f/2.6 aperture

50 Mpx periscopic (Sony IMX858) with 6x optical zoom with optical stabilization and f/4.3 aperture

A pair of periscopic cameras in the Oppo Find X7 Ultra

This assembly is supposed to offer a smooth zoom between 14-270 mm focal lengths without a noticeable deterioration in image quality. In addition, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera also brings a lot of improvements from Hasselblad. The main novelty is Hasselblad Master Mode, which allows detailed settings of all camera parameters – its characteristics are based on the Hasselblad X2D 100C mirrorless camera. The HyperTone technology, on the other hand, teaches the phone to take pictures with natural-looking lighting and shadows while preserving all the details – Oppo claims that it has been developing this system with photography experts for two years. Hasselblad Portrait Mode has also been added to the phone, which promises a literal cinematic experience with a natural bokeh effect both in the background and in the foreground. Oppo also boasts 4x shutter speed.

The heart of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra is a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which in the highest configuration is complemented by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. A large evaporator chamber with an area of ​​7,930 mm2 takes care of cooling. Wireless connectivity is supported by 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC networks, while “wired” communication is handled by the USB-C port. This allows the internal 5,000mAh battery to be charged using SuperVOOC technology with a maximum output of 100 watts. But there is also support for wireless charging with a maximum power of 50 watts (10 watts in reverse).

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra runs Android 14 and ColorOS 14, with the manufacturer promising 4 major Android updates and 5 years of security patches.

Oppo Find X7: flagship with excellent equipment

The basic Oppo Find X7 remains in the shadow of the Ultra model, but it’s definitely not a sharpie either. Design-wise, it’s similar to its more equipped sibling, but if you like imitation leather, you’ll have to go for the brown or blue version – the black and pink versions have smooth glass backs. Water resistance is not lacking, although in this case it “only” meets IP65 protection. We also have to forget about the VIP slider.

The front of the phone is filled with a curved 6.78″ AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2,780 × 1,264 pixels), a variable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz (240 Hz for touch) and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. The display includes a fingerprint reader and a 32MP selfie camera (Sony IMX709) with f/2.4 aperture. The main camera on the back includes the following three cameras:

50 Mpx main (Sony LYT-808) with optical stabilization and f/1.6 aperture

50 Mpx wide-angle (Samsung S5KJN1) with a 119° angle of view, f/2.0 aperture and macro mode support from 3.5 cm

64 Mpx periscopic (Omnivision OV64B) with 3x optical zoom (up to 120x digital), optical stabilization and f/2.6 aperture

The Oppo Find X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 9300 chipset, in the maximum configuration it will come with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Wireless connectivity is the same as the Ultra model, as is the battery capacity and 100W cable charging. Wireless charging is unfortunately missing from this model. Fortunately, the manufacturer does not compromise on software support, which also provides 4 years of major system updates and 5 years of security patches.

Prices and availability

Oppo Find X7 Ultra is now available for pre-order in China, it will be available on January 12. Prices for individual memory variants are as follows:

12/256 GB for 5,999 CNY (about 22,900 crowns with VAT)

16/256 GB for 6,499 CNY (about 24,800 crowns with VAT)

16/512 GB for 6,999 CNY (about 26,700 crowns with VAT)

A special edition supporting satellite communication will go on sale later.

The Oppo Find X7 will also be available in China on January 12, priced at:

12/256 GB for 3,999 CNY (about 15,200 crowns with VAT)

16/256 GB for 4,299 CNY (about 16,400 crowns with VAT)

16/512 GB for 4,599 CNY (about 17,500 crowns with VAT)

16 GB/1 TB for 4,999 CNY (about 19,000 crowns with VAT)

We do not yet have any information about the availability of either variant on our market.

Author of the article

Jakub Karásek

A fan of mobile technology, convertibles and wireless charging, a fan of hard music and a lover of fast driving in go-karts, bikes and skis. Opponent of FUP, slow internet and overgrown smartphones.