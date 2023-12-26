PHOTO Former underworld, investor in HORECA. Who is Cornel Dinicu, the owner of Ferma Dacilor, the place where several people were burnt to death / What it looked like and how much a night’s accommodation in the guesthouse cost

#PHOTO #underworld #investor #HORECA #Cornel #Dinicu #owner #Ferma #Dacilor #place #people #burnt #death #looked #nights #accommodation #guesthouse #cost

In 1996, Cornel Dinicu was the leader of a clan of bodyguards from the Regie student district. A year later he is arrested and sentenced to 4 years in prison for threatening and hitting. He is then involved in the “Trunk Case” that led to the dismissal of the head of the Capital Police, and in 2007 the last moment Dinicu appears in the media as a man in conflict with the law: according to the newspapers of that time, SIE was following Cornel Dinicu until in Sierra Leone in a diamond mining case. Since then, Dinicu has invested in a swimming pool in Mizil and, more recently, in Ferma Dacilor in Prahova.

1996 is the year in which Cornel Dinicu takes over the leadership of the largest clan of bodyguards in the student district Regie, in Bucharest. In March 1997, Cornel Dinicu is sentenced to four months in prison for threatening and hitting, but is pardoned.

In January 2000, the “Trunk Case” broke out, when Cornel Dinicu and two others were accused of stealing 500,000 dollars and one kilogram of gold from the car of Mihai Bucurenciu, the leader of the underworld in Giulesti, he wrote Hotnews in 2007.

Bucurenciu kidnaps an accomplice of Dinicu, keeps him sequestered in Breaza and tortures him. In the end, it came to the dismissal of the head of the Capital Police and some Organized Crime officers.

Another famous underworld, Sandu Geamănu, says in an interview ProTV news that Dinicu was then “the bodyguard of a senator from Călăraşi, Tărăcilă”. It is about Doru Ioan Tărăcilă, parliamentarian in several legislatures, being Minister of the Interior between 1994 and 1996.

“At that time he was politically positioned and supported, the former Minister of the Interior, he gave protection to his daughter”, said Sandu Geamănu.

“At the level of the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior, accusations of corruption and connections with the underworld were launched. The money never appeared again”, he adds, and Bucurenciu, the looted thug, concluded: “the money was divided by the police and thieves”, because it was never recovered.

In February 2000, Cornel Dinicu is arrested by the Prahova Police, for illegal possession of a military weapon and is sentenced to two years of suspended prison.

In May 2000, at the home of Dinicu’s parents, at that time he was a councilor at the Chamber of Deputies, the police found “at the dock” an air pistol, a “Motorola” transceiver, 40 “Winchester” cartridges, two cartridges 7.62 mm, three 12 mm cartridges, two 12 mm “Start” cartridges, a semi-circular cartridge magazine, a “Ninja” type sword, a bayonet, a “Castel” type metal cane and several knives . Dinicu was detained again by the police on the charge of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

In August 2000, the daughter of PNTCD deputy from Călăraşi Claudiu Pavelescu hit a child with her car, killing him. In the car of the deputy’s daughter was also Cornel Dinicu, employed since 1999, at the parliamentary office, as a bodyguard, he wrote The newspaper of Iasi in the year 2000.

In 2007, SIE follows, according to Evenimentului Zilei, Cornel Dinicu to Sierra Leone, as a representative of Total Asset Management GmbH, a Swiss company that wanted to take over part of a diamond mine.

Dinicu had traveled to Africa as a recovery agent for Liviu Niță, a controversial businessman.

In July 2010, Dinicu appears as an investor in Mizil, where he opens a swimming pool, an investment valued by local press at 700,000 euros.

“If you talk to the people of Mysilene, you realize that what Cornel Dinicu did could not be done by any investor. Mizil lives under the terror of the gypsies, who are increasingly violent and fearless of the law enforcement officers, who are few and poorly equipped. For this reason, any form of entertainment in the poorest city of Prahova is doomed to failure or mediocrity”, the journalists from Parahova wrote.

On December 13, in an interview given to the newspaper Prahovean Observatory Dinicu says that in business he relies on instinct, without thinking much about it.

“When I think about them, I do them. When an idea comes to me I do it. Less analysis… But they came out instinctually, I have good instincts. I dream something at night, I do it during the day. Harder with permits, they don’t move at my speed, overnight. They don’t wake up for many years. It takes years for them to wake up, or maybe never. For example, the PUZ for this building lasted four years. If I stayed behind them, this project would never be done. There are many more… The system is very heavy and very confusing, it doesn’t help you, it just confuses you. I just wish it didn’t confuse me, that things were simpler. That we are not doing anything illegal,” he said in the interview.

Since 2013, Dinicu has been opening Ferma Dacilor, “out of love for nature and traditional gastronomy”, as stated on the guesthouse’s website.

The restaurant here could accommodate more than 150 people, and as accommodation there were “21 rooms, 4 hanging houses and 4 Dacian huts, 6 forest cabins and 10 campsites and parking for cars and caravans”, according to the website.

“Dacilor Farm has become over time, a place of stories, where the past catches up with the present only to remind us, from time to time, that the ancient values ​​must be carefully preserved and passed on with pride”, it is written in the presentation of the place.

One night’s accommodation here costs 58 euros for two people with breakfast included. More expensive is the “Standard Tree House”, the suspended houses, which cost 82 euros per night.

The farm also offers several traditional products, cheeses, meat and meat preparations, jams, honey, syrups, but also pickles and wines.

250 grams of sheep and goat cheese here costs 45 lei, 50 lei is 500 grams of fresh Mangalița pork sausage, 25 lei for 250 grams of homemade pork knuckles, and a jar of strawberry jam, . For 400 grams, it costs 35 lei.

The initial company under which the business was operated was Ferma Dacilor Tradiţional, but this has been deregistered for several years. At the same address, however, the company appears Farm Dacilor Production, which has the CAEN “5520 – Accommodation facilities for holidays and short periods”. This company has business of 5.5 million lei last year, up 31% compared to 2021.

The net profit was almost 2 million lei, which means a margin of 36%, with 11 employees.

Founded seven years ago, the company appears to be 100% owned by Adrian Vitomir Ristin, notes Finance newspaper. He is also the sole shareholder of Burebista Carmangerie from Mizil, Prahova, with business of 38,000 lei last year.