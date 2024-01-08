PHOTO How much did cigarettes cost in communist “Shops”? How did you take Kent and More “under your belt”?

#PHOTO #cigarettes #cost #communist #Shops #Kent #belt

If until the 1970s, Romanian smokers could still find quality cigarettes or tobacco at regular tobacconists, in the 1980s, when the shelves of most shops were mostly empty, Western cigarettes and tobacco were only sold by hand, being officially sold only in ” Comturist Shops.

How much did cigarettes cost in communist “Shops”: Kent “Doctor”, More – $1.4, Snagov – $0.35

In 1984, for example, in the Comturist “Shops”, there were two types of Romanian cigarettes, 13 types of American cigarettes, two types of French cigarettes and two types of German cigarettes, according to the Comturist catalog printed on glossy paper.

Romanian Amiral cigarettes cost $0.25, and Snagov King Size, $0.35 a pack.

At the top of the list in the American cigarette “chapter” was Kent “Doctor” or “Castellat”, as Kent King Size De Luxe was better known at the time, at $1.40 a pack.

The King Size L&M was priced at $1.2. And the other 11 types of American cigarettes available in Comturist “Shops”, Kool Menthol, More, More Menthol, Pall Mall (100mm, 120mm, King Size without filter), Salem Menthol, Winston (Super King Size, King Size ) and Marlboro (King Size, 100 mm) were $1.4 a pack.

French Gauloises Caporal cigarettes (with and without filter) and Gitanes Bleues (with and without filter) were available for $1 a pack, and German cigarettes, Astor and Atika, for $1.2.

Officially, in 1984, for example, the US dollar was quoted at 4.7 lei, according to the BNR history. Unofficially, the dollar was around 25-30 lei.

In communism, the shops were a source for Romanians to purchase fine cigarettes “under the hand”. Either they did business with those who had entrances to these shops, party organs or foreigners.