Photo shows the aurora borealis of Saturn

Saturn’s aurora can’t be seen with ground-based telescopes, but Hubble was able to detect it.

Although the Hubble Space Telescope sees Saturn at a small angle, it still managed to capture (as recently as 2017) the aurora borealis at the north pole of the second largest planet in our solar system, which is much larger than that seen on Earth – this is what the spectacular light phenomenon looks like:

Aurora borealis appears on Earth when some of the charged particles of the magnetic field from solar flares enter the atmosphere of our planet in the region around the magnetic poles. These particles collide with the atoms of the atmosphere, ionize and excite them, and the excited atoms return to their ground state by emitting light. Saturn’s atmosphere is made up mostly of hydrogen, which produces ultraviolet light when it interacts with particles in the solar wind. This light cannot be seen with the naked eye or with a terrestrial telescope, it can only be captured from space with the Hubble Space Telescope.

In addition to Earth and Saturn, auroras have also been observed on Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus and Mercury.

(Source: ESA / Hubble, MTI, photo: Image credit: NASA, ESA & L. Lamy)

