PHOTO UPDATE: ACCIDENT on DN 14B Teiuș-Blaj. Three people injured. The ISU crew intervenes for release. Traffic stopped

A road accident happened on Friday afternoon on DN14 B Teiuș – Blaj, between the towns of Cisteiu and Crăciunelu de Jos. Three people required medical attention and two were taken to hospital.

Three vehicles were involved.

The Blaj Emergency Guard went to the scene to provide first aid and extrication.

It intervenes with three special vehicles, one for first aid.

According to IPJ Alba, road traffic is stopped on DN 14 B, in the area of ​​the road accident.

On-site investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE, ora 17.05: ISU Alba communicated that three people received medical assistance. They have multiple traumas.

When the intervention forces arrived at the scene of the accident, all the people were out in the cars.

UPDATE, ora 17.20: In total, three vehicles were involved, according to IPJ Alba. Traffic was resumed on one lane.

UPDATE: According to IPJ Alba, around 4:30 p.m.,

a 52-year-old man, from the municipality of Târnăveni, Mureș county, while driving a car on DN 14 B, in the direction of Cista – Blaj

at kilometer 10 +100 meters, he collided with a car, driven from the opposite direction, by a 70-year-old man from Aiud.

Following the impact, the first car was projected into a van that was driven by a 22-year-old man from the municipality of Blaj.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the second car and a 22-year-old woman, a passenger in the same car, suffered bodily injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The drivers of the three vehicles were tested with the breathalyzer. They were not under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

The investigations are continued under the aspect of committing the crime of culpable bodily harm.

