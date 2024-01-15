PHOTO/VIDEO. Terrible accident on the Transilvania Highway! A man has died following a violent collision between a truck and a car

#PHOTOVIDEO #Terrible #accident #Transilvania #Highway #man #died #violent #collision #truck #car

A 57-year-old man died on Monday morning, following a serious accident on the Transilvania highway.

From the first data, the accident resulted in three victims, namely three men. One of them is imprisoned in the car, being unconscious. The other two people managed to get out on their own but require medical attention. Firefighters are currently carrying out extrication operations.

The man was released, but he was in cardio-respiratory arrest. Medical teams apply resuscitation maneuvers. The other two men are conscious, cooperative, but have multiple injuries.

“Unfortunately, the death of the approximately 50-year-old man was declared. The other two men will be taken to hospital. Firefighters from the Gilău Intervention Guard and the Florești Work Station took part in the mission with two rescue vehicles. Also, two SAJ ambulances and one SMURD ambulance intervened at the scene”, reports ISU Cluj.

“From the first investigations carried out on the spot, it emerged that a car driven by a 38-year-old man, from Alba county, on the Gilău-Nadașelu direction, at km 56, collided with the van that preceded it, driven by a man 48 years old, from Cluj County.

The impact resulted, unfortunately, in the death of the right-front passenger of the car, a 57-year-old man from Alba county. The driver of the car and a passenger from the car, a 23-year-old man, were transported to the hospital”, say the Cluj police.