PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!

Wow, look at the change! It suits them very well.

President Zuzana Čaputová is the mother of two adult daughters. Emma is engaged in modeling, for which she earned the humiliation that spread on the Internet some time ago. In posts on the social network, a certain politician who reacted to a fashion show in which Emma was a model made a disgusting comment on her.

Older daughter Lea does not appear in public much. She recently completed her studies at the University of Management and the City University of Seattle, located in Bratislava’s Petržalka. Mrs. President is rightly proud of her daughters.

None of Zuzana Čaputová’s daughters is active on Instagram, so they can only be seen at social events in the company of their mother. A few days ago, the state awards were presented. The president was accompanied by her partner Juraj Rizman, but after a long time, her daughters also appeared by her side. And they really changed a lot!

The President of the SR Zuzana Čaputová surprised with a funny video.

The lunch of the president's daughter has changed recently. Lea already surprised at the graduation with a changed image. She is no longer a brunette, but she let her hair lighten. Emma also decided to change her hairstyle, who kept her hair longer again and showed it off at the presentation of state awards, which took place a few days ago.