PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!

#PHOTO #Zuzana #Čaputová #long #time #company #DAUGHTERS #CHANGED

Wow, look at the change! It suits them very well.

President Zuzana Čaputová is the mother of two adult daughters. Emma is engaged in modeling, for which she earned the humiliation that spread on the Internet some time ago. In posts on the social network, a certain politician who reacted to a fashion show in which Emma was a model made a disgusting comment on her.

Older daughter Lea does not appear in public much. She recently completed her studies at the University of Management and the City University of Seattle, located in Bratislava’s Petržalka. Mrs. President is rightly proud of her daughters.

None of Zuzana Čaputová’s daughters is active on Instagram, so they can only be seen at social events in the company of their mother. A few days ago, the state awards were presented. The president was accompanied by her partner Juraj Rizman, but after a long time, her daughters also appeared by her side. And they really changed a lot!

The President of the SR Zuzana Čaputová surprised with a funny video.

The lunch of the president’s daughter has changed recently. Lea already surprised at the graduation with a changed image. She is no longer a brunette, but she let her hair lighten. Emma also decided to change her hairstyle, who kept her hair longer again and showed it off at the presentation of state awards, which took place a few days ago. SEE THE PHOTO OF ZUZANA ČAPUTOVA’S CHANGED DAUGHTERS HERE!

Also Read:  live broadcasts, recordings, transmissions and master classes / LR3 / / Latvijas Radio

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
Posted on
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Posted on
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Posted on
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News