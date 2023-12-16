Photographer pays tribute to light in the city: “You can’t find it anywhere else in the world”

#Photographer #pays #tribute #light #city #find #world

Cris Toala Olivares is impressed by the light in the city, so much so that the photographer has released an ode to it. Olivares captured the city and its “unique light” in a photo book for Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary.

Olivares came to Amsterdam from Ecuador to work in home care and became fascinated by the light in the city during his cycling trips. It is something that he believes makes Amsterdam truly unique. “You can’t find this kind of light anywhere else in the world. Especially in the morning and in the evening.”

His photo book shows photos that Olivares took between 2010 and now. Many of these were taken from a helicopter. “Photography from the air is what characterizes my work. When I am in the air I see things that someone else cannot see.”

Pearls from the sky

Olivares himself really enjoys his aerial photos during a demonstration for Ukraine on Dam Square and the World Cup final in 2010 on Museumplein. “During the World Cup final between the Netherlands and Spain, Museumplein was completely full of supporters in orange. You only saw the green trees. I remember I was hanging above them and it came into view. Thousands of supporters came to watch.”

The photographer’s book is available in stores from today.