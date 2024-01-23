PHOTOS: Surfers hunting for giant waves at Praia do Norte

#PHOTOS #Surfers #hunting #giant #waves #Praia #Norte

The Big Wave Challenge in Nazaré is one of the events on the WSL big wave circuit, which runs until March 31st.

The Nazaré Big Wave Challenge, a giant wave event in the World Surfing League (WSL), ended this Monday with the victory of the team of Brazilians Lucas Chianca and Pedro Scooby. On an individual basis, it was Lucas ‘Chumbo’ who won – for the fourth time triumphant in Nazaré, three in ‘tow in’ (pulled by the jet ski) and one in the backwater -, while Maya Gabeira, who had the Portuguese António Laureano as a partner, won the women’s singles trophy.

PHOTOS: Giant waves – Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Among the Portuguese who competed, in addition to Nicolau von Rupp, who obtained ninth place individually (16.30), António Silva came in 14th place (9.34), and João de Macedo (6.26) and António Laureano (3.27) came in 15th and 16th, respectively.

The Nazaré Big Wave Challenge is one of the events on the WSL big wave circuit, which runs until March 31, and which also includes the event in Jaws, in Hawaii (United States).

Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Maya Gabeira @ARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Lucas Chianca @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Nic Von Rupp @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Michelle Des Bouillons @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Gigantic Waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Nic Von Rupp @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Fans at the Nazaré lighthouse @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Fans of giant wave surfing in Nazaré @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Fans of giant wave surfing in Nazaré @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Surfer in Nazaré @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Fans of giant wave surfing in Nazaré @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Eric Rebiere @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Surfer at the WSL Tudor Nazare Big Wave Challenge, in Praia do Norte @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Surfer at the WSL Tudor Nazare Big Wave Challenge, in Praia do Norte @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Eric Rebiere @EPA/CARLOS BARROSO Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

João de Macedo @CARLOS BARROSO/LUSA Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Brazilian Lucas Chianca (top) celebrates victory in the Nazare Big Wave Challenge, in Praia do Norte @EPA/CARLOS BARROSO Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

João de Macedo @ EPA/CARLOS BARROSO Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Surfer in action at Praia do Norte, Nazaré @EPA/CARLOS BARROSO Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Surfer in action at Praia do Norte, Nazaré @EPA/CARLOS BARROSO Giant waves: Nazaré Big Wave Challenge 2024

Surfer in action at Praia do Norte, Nazaré @EPA/CARLOS BARROSO