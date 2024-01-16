[PHOTOS] The Conservative leader visiting Quebec: the “common sense” of Pierre Poilievre

#PHOTOS #Conservative #leader #visiting #Quebec #common #sense #Pierre #Poilievre

While in Quebec, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (PCC) Pierre Poilievre tried to explain his definition of “common sense” Monday evening to several hundred convinced activists.

In front of a packed and heated room, Pierre Poilievre took the stage like a rock star for a 25-minute speech. “It’s common sense that has always worked for this country,” he said straight away.

Photo Agence QMI, PASCAL HUOT

The Conservative leader and Ontario MP called for the abolition of the carbon tax, spending controls, tax cuts, affordable housing and above all the end of the Trudeau era.

Photo Agence QMI, PASCAL HUOT

Pierre Poilievre was first expected in Saguenay earlier in the day but his plane was unable to take off. “It was obviously a liberal plane! “, he added.

Nationalist fiber

In front of a gigantic Quebec flag and to the music of Trois Accords, Gerry Boulet and Richard Séguin, nothing was left to chance in the federal riding of Beauport-Limoilou.

Even the PCC lieutenant for Quebec, Pierre Paul-Hus, made a slip of the tongue before presenting his leader for the “Conservative Party of Quebec.” »

Photo Agence QMI, PASCAL HUOT

The supporters all had the same wish. “I hope he will be the next prime minister of Canada. It takes someone who looks at what’s going on and really wants to help. He is going to do extraordinary things for the country,” explained Léon Vallée.

Photo Agence QMI, PASCAL HUOT

“He’s the next prime minister. He will break through. You just need to make it known,” also mentioned Marguerite Blouin.

Most of the Quebec PCC deputies were obviously on hand to hear the leader speak.

Photo Agence QMI, PASCAL HUOT

“I think people appreciate him more and more,” said Richard Lehoux, MP for Beauce, who will be a candidate again in the next election.

In 2025

The colorful Jacques Gourde does not believe, however, that there will be federal elections in 2024.

” I would like. It would be the greatest gift we could give to Canadians but I think they will stretch the sauce until October 2025.”

Photo Agence QMI, PASCAL HUOT

“Justin Trudeau has the answer to this question. It belongs to him. He doesn’t have much of an appetite at the moment,” concluded Pierre Paul-Hus, MP for Charlesbourg—Haute-Saint-Charles.

Pierre Poilievre concluded his provincial tour with a photo session with supporters from the Quebec region.

Photo Agence QMI, PASCAL HUOT

