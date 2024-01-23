Photos: the iconic armored car stolen from the Russians was nicely slapped by the Ukrainians

#Photos #iconic #armored #car #stolen #Russians #nicely #slapped #Ukrainians

Especially during the first months of the war Ukrainian forces captured a lot of combat vehicles from the Russian army that attacked the countryl: mainly after the failure of the Kharkiv attack, a number of GAZ Tigr IMVs also fell into Ukrainian hands.

The Ukrainians in recent months a lot worked to make the combat vehicles looted from the Russians usable again, this Tigr 4×4 also received a nice winter camouflage paint job. The operation of the vehicles is also an interesting question because the long-term supply of spare parts for the machines is certainly problematic. The GAZ Tigr was not used by Ukraine before the war.

Despite the fact that hundreds of Russian vehicles ended up in Ukrainian hands in the first months of the war, we rarely see them in frontline service. This Tiger is probably also more likely to protect the border of Sumy, Chernihiv or Kharkiv and he is not fighting the Russians in the area of ​​Bakhmut or Avgyijivka.

There may be an important practical reason for this: the typical-looking devices looted from the Russians can be mistaken for enemy equipment, so they can easily fall victim to friendly fire.

Cover image source: Getty Images