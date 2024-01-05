Phuket people register for free flu vaccination 2024.

Free flu vaccination 2024 Chalong Hospital, Phuket Province opens online registration for free flu vaccination in January 2024. Check conditions and registration channels to reserve an appointment to receive free flu vaccination rights here.

Chalong Hospital, Phuket Province, invites people to receive a free flu vaccination. The hospital allows people who are interested in registering to reserve a free flu vaccination appointment to receive the vaccination service on the specified date and time, which has the following details:

Vaccination period

  • January 5, 2024 at 1:00-3:00 p.m.
  • 9-12 January 2024 time 13.00-15.00 hrs.

Vaccination location:

Chalong Hospital, Chalong Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province

Registration channel to reserve the right to receive a free flu vaccine

Contraindications for vaccination

  • Have a history of severe allergic reaction to chicken eggs
  • Have you ever had an allergic reaction to the influenza vaccine? or other serious vaccines
  • Have a chronic disease with recurrent symptoms such as chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath, or are unable to control the symptoms of the disease
  • Are having a fever, are sick, or have just been released from the hospital within the past 14 days.
  • Pregnancy less than 16 weeks or have a high-risk pregnancy

Documents used to receive services

  • ID card
  • Passport

In the case of registering to reserve the queue in advance as mentioned If you do not arrive on the reserved date and time The hospital reserves the right to inject it to other service recipients.

For the influenza vaccine, it is administered once a year. If you received the vaccination this year, wait for the booster injection next year.

In case of any questions, you can contact us at 06 5384 8442 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Chalong Hospital information Phuket Province

