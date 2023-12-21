Physical activity? Studying doesn’t always make you live longer

#Physical #activity #Studying #doesnt #live #longer

According to research from the Finnish University of Jyvaskyla, physical exercise could accelerate the aging process in our body

According to new research fromFinnish University of Jyvaskylal’Physical activity may not be the key to longevity: moving too much could even accelerate the aging process in our body, reveal Scandinavian scholars.

Physical activity, the 45-year twin study

Although numerous research has confirmed that physical exercise leads to a healthier and generally longer life, the Scandinavian university found thatphysical activity could contribute only minimally to prolonging life and, in some cases, it would negative effects on the body.

To conduct the study, they were analyzed more than 11,000 twins Finns of the same sex between 1975 and 2020.

Participants self-reported the time and intensity of their daily physical activity and were classified into four groups: sedentary, moderately active, active and very active.

The search results

Overall it turned out that those who did less exercise they had about the 20% more likely to die within 45 years compared to those who were regularly active.

However, when the results have been filtered based on lifestyle factors, including education, body mass index (BMI), smoking and alcohol consumption, the number decreased significantly.

It turned out that sedentary people were only 7% more likely to die compared to active groups, with no “additional benefits provided” by higher levels of exercise.

Physical activity yes, but in moderation

The study demonstrated that thebiological aging era accelerated for those who exercised too little and too much. The most physically active were about 1.8 years “older” than those who performed a more modest amount of activity. The researchers concluded that active groups might live longer not so much because they workout, but because they generally lead a healthier life.

Altered results?

Doctor George Savvasenior researcher at the Quadram Institute, a food and health research center in Norwich, England, told the Times that the Finnish twin study gave insight into the situation. However, the expert warned that the filtering of researchers per BMIalterable with physical activity, could have distorted some search results.