Physical #exercise #increases #brain #size

Practicing moderate physical activity on a regular basis would be enough to preserve your brain health. Researchers show that larger brain volumes are associated with physical exercise, which could help delay age-related cognitive decline.

According to a new American study, even moderate physical activity is associated with an increase in brain volumes, indicating potential neuroprotective effects. The regions of the brain concerned – gray matter, white matter, hippocampushippocampus, and the frontal, parietal and occipital lobes – are responsible for memory, learning and even decision-making abilities. Although a “big” brain does not necessarily guarantee increased cognitive functionality, it is often considered a good indicator of changing cognitive abilities.

The study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease included 10,125 healthy participants (average 53 years, half women). Three-quarters of them reported engaging in moderate or vigorous physical activity about four days a week, defined as activities that increase breathing and heart rate for at least 10 continuous minutes such as walking and running. The research examined their brain scans (by MRI) and found that athletic people had larger brain volumes than others. While “10,000 steps a day” is popular, 4,000 steps a day would be enough to have a positive effect on brain health according to researchers.

Sport, a partner for healthy aging?

With age, this beneficial effect is increasingly important because the possibility of developing a neurodegenerative disease (such as Alzheimer’s disease) increases. Researchers believe that larger brain volumes may help delay the cognitive decline that accompanies these diseases. “ Not only does physical exercise reduce the risk of dementia, it also helps maintain brain size, which is crucial as we age. », concludes radiologist Cyrus Raji, of Washington University in Saint-Louis.