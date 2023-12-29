Physiotherapists continue their fight with the Federal Department of the Interior – rts.ch

#Physiotherapists #continue #fight #Federal #Department #Interior #rts.ch

After demonstrating in public in November, physiotherapists are taking a new step: they have contacted the Federal Department of the Interior (DFI) to oppose the new pricing structure planned by the Federal Office of Public Health ( OFSP), planned for 2025.

Physioswiss considers that the FOPH’s preparatory work for this pricing structure violates the Health Insurance Act. The association believes that this revision “will lead to a deterioration of a service area that is already significantly underfunded,” it said in a press release on Friday.

The Federal Council put out for consultation in mid-August a revision of the tariff structure for physiotherapy services. By taking up the wishes of insurers, the OFSP exercises unilateral influence, believes Physioswiss. According to her, this case will create a precedent for the benefit of funds in other areas of health.

Renounce tariff intervention

The association judges that the project is based on an obsolete cost model and does not guarantee adequate remuneration for services.

In this context, the association calls on the new head of the Federal Department of the Interior Elisabeth Baume-Schneider to order the FOPH to renounce the planned pricing intervention and to push insurers to respect their legal obligation to initiate price negotiations. The denunciation against the OFSP was filed on Thursday.

The dissatisfaction of physiotherapists is not new. In mid-November, several thousand of them gathered in Bern to oppose the tariff intervention proposed by the Federal Council. The branch also submitted a petition to the Federal Chancellery.

Questioned, the OFSP had not yet expressed its position on this revolt by physiotherapists.

ats/asch