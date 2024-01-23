Piano man singer Billy Joel (74) announces first new single since 2007 | Stars

Singer Billy Joel, best known for his hit Piano Man, will soon release his first new solo single since 2007. The 74-year-old artist will release his new song Turn the lights back on on February 1. The song will be launched on all streaming platforms, but will also be available on vinyl from that day.

Joel announced the news on Monday via Spotify and social media. He had already hinted at new work in a TikTok video earlier this month.

In November, Joel announced that he will stop his long-running series of concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York in July 2024. After his last performance, the singer gave 150 concerts in the stadium in the city center, a record. He first played there in 1978. In 2006 he set a record by being the first artist to give twelve consecutive shows there.

