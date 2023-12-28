Pico and solidarity plaque in Bogotá 2024: Galán says if he will keep it or end it

#Pico #solidarity #plaque #Bogotá #Galán

By: Editorial Bogotá

Updated: 2023-12-28 08:31:25

The new mayor referred to what he will do with the measure in the capital of the Republic and made several proposals to control the mobility chaos.

There are many doubts that the citizens of Bogotá have about what will happen to mobility in the city in 2024, when he takes office. Carlos Fernando Galan as mayor. Perhaps the biggest unknown has to do with what will happen to the peak and plate, which currently works for even and odd registrations, according to the date that falls.

In this regard, Galán himself spoke in Noticias Caracol and he referred to this measure, which has been very controversial during the campaign. The mayor responded to whether he has a plan to change it.

“I think it needs to be changed, but it can’t be done immediately. There are traffic management issues that can be done fasterWe are going to strengthen that to have better tools. This also has to have a positive impact in economic terms and review how we make more efficient charging for the use of the roads, which are the famous congestion charges, but all with a technical study,” he expressed.

What will the solidarity peak and plaque be like in Bogotá by 2024

Likewise, the The new mayor referred to one of the important points in the city and it is the solidarity peak and plaquewhich is used by many drivers who pay to move without restrictions in Bogota. Galán indicated on the news whether he will end it or keep it.

“That is an important source of resources for the transportation system, if we remove that we would be left without 350,000 million pesos. I think we have to maintain it, we have to look for formulas To make it more efficient, whether it be congestion charges or a figure of peak and zonal solidarity plate where there is more traffic.”

For now, what is known is that in Bogotá The beak and plate are maintained as implemented by Claudia López at least until the first week of Januarywhen many citizens return from their vacation season.