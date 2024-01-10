Pictomancer will be Final Fantasy XIV’s next Job

#Pictomancer #Final #Fantasy #XIVs #Job

The MMO Final Fantasy XIV is getting a new Job with the release of the next expansion. Jobs in Final Fantasy XIV are the same as classes from other games. The Pictomancer will be released later this year as a new Job.

Square Enix revealed the Pictomancer as Job at the FFXIV Fan Fest Japan 2024. The Pictomancer is a DPS Job that uses magical attacks from a distance. Unique to the Job is that a brush and palette are used. By painting you will be able to perform attacks with the Pictomancer. The pictomancer will be able to paint weapons, monsters and landscapes and make them reality. In addition to these skills, the Pictomancer will also be able to use skills that can be performed at once.

The Pictomancer is the second Job that will appear in Final Fantasy XIV with the Dawntrail expansion. It was previously announced that the Viper would be added as a new playable job to Final Fantasy XIV. The Viper is a melee Job very reminiscent of the Ninja. The Viper can use two swords and combine them for one strong sword. Both the Viper and Pictomancer will be available after reaching level 80. If you own the Dawntrail expansion, you will be able to unlock both Jobs in Gridania.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail was announced in July 2023. The expansion will add a lot of new content to the game such as new main quests, Jobs, gear, race, raids, dungeon and a graphical update. Many are curious about the story of the new expansion, as the game’s last expansion ended a years-long story. While a specific release date for the expansion has not yet been announced, it should be released in the summer of 2024.