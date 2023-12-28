Pierce Brosnan may go to court for splashing around in a Yellowstone hot spring

#Pierce #Brosnan #court #splashing #Yellowstone #hot #spring

2023. december 28. – 23:37

Pierce Brosnan is accused of going into a restricted area to take a dip in a hot spring during a visit to Yellowstone National Park. Brosnan visited there on November 1, and the 70-year-old James Bond actor allegedly took a photo of himself while lubing, reports the AP news agency. Of the millions of visitors a year, several have suffered burns because they ignored warnings not to stray from the designated route.

Brosnan was arraigned in the case on December 26 in the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming, with a summons set for January 23, 2024. Similar cases can result in fines, bans, or even prison sentences.

