Piero Quispe, upon arrival in CDMX

Piero Quispenew player Pumasis already in Mexico City. Champion with the University of Sports of Peruthe midfielder warned that with what he is capable of showing will win over feline fans.

“I am very happy for me for having won the title in Peru, but Now I’m thinking about what I’m going to do here.and I have a very positive mind and a lot of faith in God.

I’m going to work hard to win over the fansbut that is earned with work and because I come from Peru they are not going to love me, They are going to have to see me play and I am going to give my all andevery training session with a lot of sacrifice and a lot of faith,” he said upon his arrival.

Quispewho this Tuesday will undergo medical examinations and sign his contract for three years with University, shared what convinced him to come to Mexico and what his goals are with Pumas.

“I think the club (that’s why he came), because It is a club with a lot of history that has a great fan base.but I am going to work and give my all so I can achieve things with the club.

“Like every player (want) to be champion and I come to give my all with a lot of work and sacrifice, and with work I can achieve it.”

Finally, Piero Quispe was questioned about saying goodbye to his family and particularly your petvideo that went viral.

“It’s a football thing to leave your family, leave your friends and leave the people who have always been with you, but That is the life of a footballer and I knew it could happen and it did. I am very proud of myself.from my parents and I do all this for them, for their future.

