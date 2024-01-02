Piero Quispe’s girlfriend responds to criticism for traveling to Mexico: “I am a good girl”

#Piero #Quispes #girlfriend #responds #criticism #traveling #Mexico #good #girl

Piero Quispe: Cielo Berrios responds to criticism. | Instagram @pieroquispe01 @Universitario

Peruvian midfielder Piero Quispe, previously a player for Universitario de Deportes, has marked a milestone in his career by joining the UNAM Pumas in Mexico. This change of professional direction was made after his arrival in Mexico on December 25. The news has stood out both for his signing and for Quispe’s companion, his girlfriend Cielo Berríos, who has been at the center of media attention and reactions on social networks.

The transfer of Quispe and the presence of Berríos have generated a wave of comments and speculation about the support that the player will receive in his new professional stage. And the thing is, the 20-year-old girl will stay to live in Mexico, accompanying the soccer player.

Given the criticism received, Berríos expressed himself through his Instagram stories, thanking his parents for the support received throughout his life, highlighting the strength and unconditional love above the material, and valuing the teachings and the family sacrifice.

Cielo Berrios and Piero Quispe celebrated the New Year in Mexico.

Cielo Berríos, in her message, emphasizes the positive influence of her parents on her personal formation, emphasizing the adversities overcome as a family and the values ​​instilled. Likewise, she mentions the importance of her studies and the constant support she has received, highlighting her mother as her best friend and confidant, and her father as a role model.

“Thanks to my parents, I am very strong now. They taught me that not everything in life is easy, they both grew up from very low and I admire them for giving me everything and not material things, but true love. My dad, a hard-working person to this day, I admire you so much for being the man you are. Only the family knows for all the hard moments we have gone through, moments that will never be erased from our minds,” he said.

“Thank you parents for everything and for being the best parents I could have had, I will never get tired of telling you that without you I would not have been a good girl,” she added.

Cielo Berrios and her statement to the criticism for living in Mexico with Piero Quispe

It is worth mentioning that the video of the couple at the airport to Mexico caused a wave of criticism about Quispe’s decision to travel with his partner instead of his parents. Piero Quispe’s fans are supposedly worried about his football concentration due to the influence of his young girlfriend. Some opinions reflected the stance that he should prioritize his family, while others expected him to keep the focus on his career.

Who is Cielo Berrios? Cielo Berríos, 20, has gained popularity among Universitario fans for her constant support for Quispe, 22, and revelation of Liga 1 2023. Their relationship seems robust, demonstrated by posts and messages of mutual encouragement on Instagram, where Berríos has more than 70 thousand followers. The couple keeps their romance burning, despite starting a life in Mexico.

Piero Quispe became a star signing for the Pumas UNAM after being crowned champion with Universitario de Deportes in the Peru 2023 tournament. The midfielder has stood out for his exceptional talent on the field, qualities that now place him at the forefront of international football.

Piero Quispe signed a three-season contract with Pumas UNAM. – Credit: Morris Pagniello.

Quispe’s transfer to Mexico takes place under the leadership of FIFA agent Morris Pagniello, of Italian-Australian origin. Convinced of the player’s potential, Pagniello has expressed his conviction in Quispe’s future: “I believe a lot in Piero, there are few with his talent,” he noted in dialogue with Infobae Perú.

The career development plans for Piero Quispe are ambitious. Pagniello intends to take it to Europe, specifically Spain or Italy, considering its current performance as “a jewel of South America.” Likewise, the agent foresees that Quispe’s success will pave the way: “We are working to help other talents come out very soon,” suggesting a promising horizon for emerging footballers.