Pigu.lt – balls with a Russian inscription: received irony and outrage on social networks | Business

Famous people on social networks drew attention to these goods. Thousands of different sellers working in the markets of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland trade on the Pigu.lt platform, which is called an online shopping center. They themselves accommodate various goods. In this case, the product that received criticism was uploaded to the Pigu.lt marketplace by the company “Artodelfas”, which manages the “Sportsman” online store. The company sells sports and leisure goods of world-famous brands. The head of the company registered in Vilkaviški is Artūras Blauzdžiūnas.

15min tried to contact him by phone, but the addressee was unavailable.

Why wasn’t an item uploaded by this company prevented from airing? Pigu.lt’s representative explained that the balls ended up in the market after the algorithms responsible for controlling such goods failed to work.

Screenwriter Jonas Banys ironically wrote on the Facebook social network that next Christmas Pigu.lt will offer a wide selection of portraits of Putin painted in oil and maps, which, as it should be, depict the Baltic countries having already returned to the hospitable embrace of mother Russia.

“There will also be a computer simulator “Destruction of Kiev”, where it will be possible to test the whole palette of weapons of mass destruction, from gas to nuclear firecrackers. Starting from the new year, Pigu.lt will already accept payments in rubles, but with gold teeth pulled out from murdered Ukrainian elders. Bravo, Pigu.lt”, wrote J. Banys.

He was seconded by publicist Valdas Bartkevičius, claiming that “so the ‘partners’ are putting a pig in the Pigu.lt trading platform”.

“I have already contacted, automation does not always help to save money, and in this area it damages the reputation of the entire company”, observed J. Bartkevičius.

Mr. Banys later announced that he had received confirmation that Pigu.lt had withdrawn the product from sale.

“Respect that <...> took full responsibility honorably. I count it as a role model for communication <...>“. – said J. Banys.

Pigu.lt: we do not tolerate such products

Nerijus Mikalajūnas, communications manager of “Pigu.lt”. 15min assured that they follow a zero-tolerance policy in relation to such goods – as soon as they are noticed, they are removed immediately.

“The balls you mentioned have already been removed from the market. It is very disappointing and embarrassing, but we have reviewed their placement on our Marketplace – the algorithms responsible for keeping such items out of the market have not worked. From the first day of Russia’s war in Ukraine, we have banned trade in goods made in Russia and Belarus on our platform, we consistently support Ukraine’s fight against aggressors and do not tolerate any products in favor of the aggressor countries on our trading platform, and those few that manage to slip by unnoticed – we immediately remove them from trade”, – commented N. Mikalajūnas.

