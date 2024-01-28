Pimples on your face reveal what health problem you may have: observe them carefully and find out how you are

#Pimples #face #reveal #health #problem #observe #carefully #find

Have you ever wondered why pimples appear on your face? Look at them carefully and find out what they say about your health.

The appearance of pimples, particularly on one’s face, is considered a very normal event in every person’s life. Due to the development of hormones and adolescence, these develop more during adolescence, but this does not prevent them from also being born in ‘adult’ age. If for the first stage they seem to be ‘normal’ elements due, as we said, to hormones; for the second stage this is not the case, and they have a very specific meaning.

Let’s see together, then, what is their meaning and how the latter tends to change depending on the ‘place’ on which they appear. If you observe them carefully you will discover a lot about your health.

Pimples on your face? Here is their true meaning

Having pimples on your face, especially when there are more than one, is really tiring. We find ourselves looking in the mirror and seeing these ‘buboes’ suddenly appear on our face, especially when we have an important appointment or event to attend and they force us to find the only solution capable of eliminating them: using make-up. up.

But have you ever wondered because they come out and appear precisely in a specific point of your body? Let’s see together what medicine tells us and how it identifies them depending on the place where they appear: it is good to know that each area of ​​the face corresponds to a particular organ.

The areas of the face where pimples appear (Biopianeta.it)

Pimples can appear on the face on:

Ment: if pimples appear here, it means that you are in a strong hormonal phase and this usually happens when you have your menstrual cycle. At this point there isn’t much to do, you just have to wait for it to pass, but at the same time you can decide to take a nice walk and above all drink more and eat better.

if pimples appear here, it means that you are in a strong hormonal phase and this usually happens when you have your menstrual cycle. At this point there isn’t much to do, you just have to wait for it to pass, but at the same time you can decide to take a nice walk and above all drink more and eat better. Neck: if they appear on the neck they mainly depend on bacterial actions. This means that we need to implement more ‘purifying’ masks, to make our skin perfect and wonderful.

if they appear on the neck they mainly depend on bacterial actions. This means that we need to implement more ‘purifying’ masks, to make our skin perfect and wonderful. Forehead: they are often caused by the abuse of certain foods and drinks. For example, we certainly overdo it with dairy products, carbonated drinks and fried foods. You also need to pay attention to your kidneys and drink more and more: a lack of water could be lethal.

they are often caused by the abuse of certain foods and drinks. For example, we certainly overdo it with dairy products, carbonated drinks and fried foods. You also need to pay attention to your kidneys and drink more and more: a lack of water could be lethal. Naso: the latter are caused by the so-called ‘cosmetic acne’. Very oily creams or make-up products tend to lead to the formation of pimples that rarely go away.

the latter are caused by the so-called ‘cosmetic acne’. Very oily creams or make-up products tend to lead to the formation of pimples that rarely go away. Cheeks: these may be due to respiratory problems, for example the poor quality of the air we breathe. For this reason it is a good idea to add a dehumidifier to your home, which can purify it as much as possible.

