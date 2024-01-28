Piñera, Frei and other former presidents condemn the disqualification of María Corina Machado in Venezuela

#Piñera #Frei #presidents #condemn #disqualification #María #Corina #Machado #Venezuela

Almost thirty former Ibero-American presidents, members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), They supported the Venezuelan opponent María Corina Machado.

This, after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of the country led by Nicolás Maduro rectified a sanction that prevents him from competing in the elections until 2036.

In a letter, published by former Colombian president Iván Duque in X, the former heads of state assured that “María Corina Machado, in accordance with the rules of democracy, continues to be the legitimate representative of the opposition in Venezuela and its presidential candidate before the international community.”

What happened to María Corina Machado?

The Political-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ ratified on Friday the administrative measures—both lasting 15 years—against two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and Machado.

The latter swept on October 22 in a primary organized by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), obtaining 92.35% of the votes.

While Capriles was punished for alleged “administrative irregularities” detected during his period as governor, Machado is prevented from competing in elections for having “been a participant in the corruption plot orchestrated” by Juan Guaidó.

The rulings say that their requests “do not comply with what is required” in the Barbados agreements.

In that sense, IDEA asked “the guarantor countries” of the Barbados agreements “to act accordingly” to what the government of Nicolás Maduro said when signing these documents, which was “respect the right of each political actor to select his candidate.”

Likewise, he urged the European Union (EU) to “enforce their commitment to ensure Venezuela’s return to the democratic path.”

The signatories of the letter