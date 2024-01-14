Pininfarina’s SUV with a V8 hydrogen engine sounds like the future of LPG

#Pininfarinas #SUV #hydrogen #engine #sounds #future #LPG

The Pininfarina-designed NamX HUV wants to save the environment without saying goodbye to internal combustion.

Pininfarina has published a new video of the innovative NamX HUV – a luxury crossover. Why should you care, I hear you ask? Well, watch the video and immerse yourself in the wonderful noise of the V8. Stunning, isn’t it? What makes it even more impressive is that the HUV A is a hydrogen-powered vehicle, making it the best of both worlds.

The sound of the exhaust is subtle, but at the same time raw and deep, the baritone note of the exhaust system emanates from the not particularly interesting crossover. It reminds us of the stunning 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that does duty in JLR products such as the Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

Under the NamX’s hood, you’ll find an aluminum H2 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces an unspecified amount of power. When the car was revealed, the automaker said two models would be offered. Base variant with 300 hp, a top speed of 200 km/h and a 0 to 96 km/h time of 6.5 seconds.

A more powerful 550 hp GTH variant will also be presented. With this model, the expected sprint time from 0 to 96 km/h is 4.5 seconds, and the top speed is 250 km/h. Details remain scarce, but company co-founder Fauzi Anaja said NamX chose an internal combustion engine rather than a fuel cell for several reasons.

Importantly, it does not require heavy batteries that use scarce natural resources. What’s more, he thinks it’s an evolution of the diesel engine, which has been improving continuously for more than a century.

Unlike the traditional hydrogen tank on board the Toyota Mirai or Hyundai Nexo, the HUV features a removable tank system that allows owners to charge the vehicles themselves. The motorized CapX charging system consists of six pods that can be placed at a hydrogen station or by the driver himself.

The company also hopes to create CapXtores where customers can charge their pods. NamX claims an approximate mileage of 800km.

Since we last saw the HUV, the vehicle has received a few subtle styling changes. Thomas de Lussac, NamX co-founder and design director, says the SUV’s interior.

The rear of the car now has a new exhaust system and the body color has been changed from matte silver to a vibrant shade of green. Additionally, the rear bumper has been restyled to be more aerodynamic than before, improving performance and efficiency.

While many automotive startups are entering the electric realm, few have decided to stick with the internal combustion engine. It’s great to see that NamX is looking for eco-friendly solutions that won’t alienate traditional petrol lovers like EVs tend to do.

However, many major automakers are also working on hydrogen-powered ICE vehicles. Among them is Toyota, which extols the virtues of hydrogen through motor sports and through the creation of countless concepts. In the near future, the company will reportedly use the Yamaha-developed hydrogen V8.

Artboard 6

Become part of the Kaldata.com community on Viber

Comment on the article in our Forums. To be the first to know the essentials, like our Facebook page and follow us on TikTok, Telegram and Viber or download the app at Kaldata.com for Android, iOS and Huawei!