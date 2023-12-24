Pinterest praised for being a place of “soothing” and inspiration. There is also a revenue record

#Pinterest #praised #place #soothing #inspiration #revenue #record

Pinterest content is increasingly persuading people to buy. However, companies have quite an interesting approach to selling on the platform. A popular way is browsing through what people “pin” on their profiles and then trying to fit into given trends with the offer. Luxury brands do this, for example.

Pinterest, in turn, encourages the creation of shopping content. It allows you to create “shops”, but in an unusual form: instead of saving a given content as a pin, we will be able to click the “buy” button on it and we will then be transferred to the appropriate store. In this way, the platform wants to collect commissions on sales, providing store owners with additional reach. Everything else – from order processing to shipping – is handled by individual e-commerce companies.

Additionally, Pinterest is growing in numbers. The platform is visited by over 480 million active users monthly (data from the third quarter), and revenues increased by 11%. Every year.

Over $700 million



Pinterest cannot boast of billions of dollars in monthly revenues, and for the entire previous year the company generated USD 2.8 billion, of which USD 398 million. in Europe. Meta generates such results monthly, and sometimes they are even higher. But that doesn’t mean Pinterest doesn’t have reasons to be happy.

In the third quarter of this year Pinterest’s revenues increased by 11%. compared to the same period a year earlier, reaching USD 763 million. Bill Ready, Pinterest’s CEO, said the company continues to work to “accelerate the business.” What he means here is increasing margins, working on more users, and increasing revenues. — We remain focused on being a platform for visual search, discovery and purchasing. We have been finding the best product-to-market fits for years, and our users are deeply engaged, he argues.

This year you can say that Pinterest has its “five minutes”. Why? The platform is becoming more and more willing to be chosen by representatives of Generation Z. People from this age group already constitute over 40%. monthly active users and are now the fastest growing demographic on the platform. They are even ahead of millennials, who were the first to discover the benefits of Pinterest and popularize the platform with “mood boards” and “wedding planning”.

Pinterest is also significantly different from other platforms in that there is no competition for likes and views – or at least it is not as noticeable as in other social networking sites. It is, above all, a place for exploration and creativity.

Application to decorate your dream houses



Pinterest stands out not only because it is a typically image-based medium, but also because of the content itself. Many experts calls the platform a “place of solace” because people use Pinterest mainly to find inspiration for hobbies, travel, decorating and style. This is where we will create a board with dream cars, styling, inspiring quotes and places we would like to visit. Sara Pollack, global head of consumer marketing at Pinterest, argues that this is the platform’s strength. — Generation Z, for example, creates aspirational boards regarding the houses in which particular people would like to live, he says.

Most users have positive feelings about Pinterest. This year’s Forrester study shows that 33 percent adults under 25 consider Pinterest to be the coolest place on the Internet. This is the highest rating among all social networking sites – the next places were taken by Instagram and Snapchat, and later by TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly: Twitter).

Sara Pollack reports that 84 percent Gen Zers say they look for products to buy on Pinterest. The company wants to connect each pinned item with how it was purchased. This means that what we see in the photo, we could not only write down on one of the boards, but also go to the store where we would place an order.

Pinterest counts primarily on interest in broadly understood fashion (e.g. dresses) and home (e.g. interior accessories). According to Statista, as many as 76.2 percent platform users are women. The company is already preparing for next year and recently announced the introduction of e-commerce integration, including: with Salesforce Commerce and Adobe Commerce systems. “Our vision is to make it possible to buy what has previously only been available for viewing,” says Sabrina Ellis, product director at the platform.

Author: Grzegorz Kubera, journalist of Business Insider Polska