Pinto da Costa and Conceição ‘present’ at Villas-Boas campaign headquarters

André Villas-Boas will reveal, through social media, the headquarters of his candidacy for the presidency of FC Porto. The doors will be open from 3pm until 7pm, and on Thursday there will be a press conference to meet the faces on the candidate’s list.

According to the newspaper o Jogo, the space chosen by the former coach is located in Rotunda da Boavista, in Porto, next to Casa da Música. The place will be decorated with various elements alluding to the history of FC Porto – replicas of the Champions League and Europa League Cups (competition won by Villas-Boas).

There are also photographs of important moments of FC Porto, with emphasis on one in which Pinto da Costa lifted FC Porto’s first European Cup, in 1987. Sérgio Conceição is also represented, says the same newspaper, pointing to the FC Porto emblem. club.

Among the names revealed on Thursday will be the president of the Board of the General Assembly and the Fiscal and Disciplinary Council of the dragons. For the first few days of February, the CFO, in charge of finance, will reveal the list of dragons.

Read Also: FC Porto 'fights' with Barcelona for young Brazilian football promise

Read Also: After Soyuncu, another 'denies'. Olympiacos close to 'stealing' target from FC Porto

