By: Alexander Kaindl

His serious fall overshadowed the first part of the Wengen weekend. Now Alexis Pinturault has taken to Instagram with a goosebumps photo.

Wengen – The weekend in the middle of January is traditionally one of the most important in the Alpine ski calendar – and in 2024 it was particularly painful in the truest sense of the word. There were several falls at the World Cup in Wengen. Serious injuries included.

Alexis Pinturault and his serious fall: screams of pain could be clearly heard on TV

Alexis Pinturault had a really bad time on Friday. The Frenchman, a multiple world champion and Olympic medal collector, had lost control in the Super-G. The 32-year-old had to be treated on the track for a long time and his screams of pain could be clearly heard on live TV. Ultimately he was transported away by helicopter.

Then on Friday evening the bitter diagnosis: Pinturault had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee – horror news for every athlete. His compatriot Cyprien Sarrazin ultimately won the Super-G. He said on ZDF: “It’s hard to be happy after my run when something like that happens to a friend.”

Ski star first in baby happiness, now seriously injured: Pinturault picture says more than 1000 words

For Pinturault, it went from heaven straight to hell. His daughter was born just a few days ago and he wanted to show everyone in Wengen that feeling of happiness. The result is the serious injury, the end of the season, an upcoming operation including a long break and rehab.

The three-time world champion has now contacted us via Instagram – with a picture that says more than 1000 words. With his eyes closed and the corners of his mouth hanging down, he lies huddled next to his newly born daughter. Her romper says “Je t’aime” – “I love you”. And dad will urgently need this love in the near future.

Serious falls in Wengen: Pinturault is not alone

Pinturault writes about the goosebumps photo: “The best painkiller. Thank you for all your kind words.” He then adds “#Illbeback” and is already announcing his return. A number of companions commented, Felix Neureuther, for example, posted a red heart.

The new father is not the only top rider who had a hard time in Switzerland: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde also had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter after a fall. There were therefore clear words during the ZDF broadcast. (mind)