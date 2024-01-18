Piranha Bytes is reportedly in danger of ending and Elex 3 has been canceled » Vortex

For the past few weeks, there have been rumors about the uncertain fate of the German studio Piranha Bytes, which gave the world the legendary series Gothic, Risen and also Elex, which saw its second installment the year before. There is no official statement at the moment, but there is legitimate concern that the studio is another victim of the cuts at Embracer, which it has been under through THQ Nordic since 2019. Now Piranha Bytes is reportedly at risk of closure and their development project has apparently been cancelled. The German magazine GamesWirtschaft put together the increasing amount of information and knowledge, which was then supplemented by the German gaming podcast The Pod. At the same time, it also gives a little hope regarding a possible rescue.

GamesWirtschaft believes that Embracer’s approach in the case of Piraní could be similar to that of the Hamburg studio Fishlabs, which lost part of its employees before Christmas and canceled the project, the financing of which was also contributed by the German Ministry of Economy (BMWK) in the amount of more than 5.5 million euros. The future project of the Piranha Bytes studio has so far been kept under the working title WIKI6, while it should most likely be Elex III, and the release has been set for the beginning of 2026. This project has also received financial support from BMWK, worth 3, 2 million euros, as summarized by GamesWirtschaft based on information in the ministry’s subsidy database. At the same time, he points out that the project has disappeared directly from the BMWK website.

Unfortunately, the Elex II did not meet Embracer’s expectations in terms of sales, but it was assumed that at least the development costs could be recouped in the future, but this is not yet certain. GamesWirtschaft further mentions that since November, no new episode of the then regular Piranha Becken TV format has been released on YouTube, and the official website has been lacking any studio portfolio or information for some time now, which has recently disappeared, instead featuring only a huge logo and contact information. Viennese parent company THQ Nordic declined to answer the magazine’s related questions.

What is allegedly going on inside the studio?

The article was later updated with additional information that was heard in the already mentioned podcast The Pod, whose authors should be more familiar with the situation. They claim that Embracer wanted to close the studio in the fall of 2023 and that THQ Nordic was trying to bide its time to find a solution and a possible buyer for Piranha Bytes, which is when reports of possible problems with the studio began to emerge. Eventually, the situation was supposed to worsen, after which a temporary shift to reduced working hours was made, but then some employees were laid off in December. Even before that, creative director and Piraní veteran Björn Pankratz was supposed to leave (his profile on LinkedIn does not yet reflect this possible change) due to disagreements, as he did not want to return to Gothic. Even so, the team is supposed to continue looking for a solution, but no current information is known to the podcast authors.

However, to make things even more interesting, GamesWirtschaft pointed out in an article update that another Piranha Bytes project suddenly appeared on the BMWK website this afternoon, but this time with the working name “Currywurst”. What is also interesting is that the details of the project coincide with the WIKI6 project, including the amount and completion in 2026. So at this time it is not possible to say with certainty what fate the legendary Piranha will meet, but given the actions of the Embracer, the concerns are undoubtedly justified. However, if a solution is found, Piranha Bytes should retain the Elex brand, but Gothic would remain banned from them.

