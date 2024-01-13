Pirates re-elected Ivan Bartoš as chairman. He will lead the party in four elections — ČT24 — Czech Television

#Pirates #reelected #Ivan #Bartoš #chairman #lead #party #elections #ČT24 #Czech #Television

Ivan Bartoš remains the chairman of the Pirates. His opponent was the MEP Markéta Gregorová, both of them spoke in favor of the party remaining in the government in the debate before the vote. In addition to the president, the Pirates will also select vice-presidents. Marcel Kolaja, the current second man of the party, received the most support for the post of the first of them. With a new or old leadership, the party will most likely go to four elections that will take place in the next two years – this year’s European, regional and senate elections, and next year also for the House of Representatives.

The election of the president of the Pirates is designed as a two-round process. The party refers to the first round as a vote on acceptability, so voters can vote for several candidates, and this time Markéta Gregorová and Ivan Bartoš successfully passed it. In the second round, where everyone already votes for only one candidate, the Pirates re-elected the current chairman Bartoš, who – with a two-year break – has been leading the party since 2009. He received 556 votes, while Gregorová got 300 votes, 874 party members took part in the election.

After his election, the old-time chairman said that he did not consider success in this election to be automatic, for “something that works just because I have dreadlocks and a good deal”. He thanked his fellow party members and said that the applause that rang out in the hall after the announcement of the results belonged to them all. After the publication of the results of the presidential election, Markéta Gregorová said that she considered the “battle” to be fair. “I think it’s a beautiful example of our internal party democracy,” she noted.

Both candidates supported the Pirates remaining in the government

In his candidacy speech, Ivan Bartoš denied that his tenure at the head of the Pirates had been too long. “The length is not important, but what can be achieved during that time,” he pointed out. He believes that he still has motivation, hard work, a drive for goal and is committed to pirate values, which he described as “a relationship with liberal values ​​and a desire for freedom”. “The chairman is not the one who arbitrarily leads the party somewhere. We are a democratic party, it is about the fact that our common will to make change unites us, and if we do not agree as a collective, the presidency will not do it for us,” said Bartoš.

Markéta Gregorová said that she believes that the party still has its biggest victories ahead of it. “I firmly believe that the current rise of the extreme right or the deterioration of the state of democracy in the world will only be a temporary swing of the political pendulum, thanks to the heroes who will not back down from their values,” she declared. She added that she herself wants to “lead these battles on behalf of the Pirates and win them.” “I have the energy, experience and political instinct to recognize where we should not shirk and discount our claims, and where, on the contrary, we should exercise smart democracy,” she said. He has the ambition to strengthen the pirate party internally, which, according to Gregorová, should lead to listening and party discussion. She does not think that she would polarize the Pirates as the president, said the MEP, who ended her candidacy speech with a “cheek meow meow” greeting.

After the candidates’ speeches, both candidates answered questions from members before the actual voting began. They did not agree whether the number of terms of office of all elected politicians should or should not be limited to two, on the contrary, both spoke in favor of the Pirates remaining in government. Gregorová said that “at the moment, rather yes”, Bartoš conditioned the party’s further government involvement on the condition that “some terrible crash does not happen”. He would consider, for example, the constitutional anchoring of marriage as a union between a man and a woman to be something like this.

Although they are elected at the time of the party convention, not only the delegates vote on the filling of positions, but all members of the Pirates, who can express themselves electronically, but only at the time designated for the election. The Pirates will decide on the chairman between a quarter to eleven and a quarter to twelve in the morning, a possible second round will follow after a twenty-five minute break. The election of vice-presidents will start ten minutes before one in the afternoon, it can be up to three rounds, in which case it would end at six o’clock in the evening.

Bartoš brought the Pirates twice to the Chamber of Deputies and once to the government, in which he is deputy prime minister, and now he is seeking a further extension of the party chairman’s mandate, which will probably mean that with him at the head, the Pirates will face three more elections, including those of the lower house next year. Bartoš received twelve nominations for chairman before the national forum, while his challenger Markéta Gregorová received two.

The Pirates have four vice-chairmen, two of the current ones would like to defend their posts – MEP Marcel Kolaja and Deputy Governor of Vysočín Hana Hajnová. Kolaja, who is the leader of the candidate for the June European elections, received the most nominations of all the candidates – thirteen. At the same time, thirteen is the number of all candidates who have the ambition to fill the vice-presidential positions.

Fiala thanked the Pirates for the government’s cooperation, appreciated the ability to compromise

Before the leadership elections, guests spoke at the pirate national forum. The first to speak was the chairman of the ODS, Petr Fiala, who is also the chairman of the government, in which the Pirates are also represented. He thanked them for open cooperation in the cabinet and praised the results of the work of the pirate ministers, he mentioned foreign policy or digitization.

“Of course we don’t agree on everything, we don’t agree on the best way to fulfill our vision, for example, but that’s perfectly natural. We are different political parties, we govern in a coalition, and an important element of coalition governance is compromise. In finding a compromise, our coalition team is particularly strong,” said Fiala. After him, Senator Václav Láska, who chairs the SEN 21 movement, which has a joint senatorial club with the Pirates, and Zuzana Šubová, the president of the Slovak Pirates, also spoke in person. The Chairman of the STAN and Deputy Prime Minister Vít Rakušan greeted the participants of the Assembly via video message.

Election year and a half

The new or old leadership will have a challenging period ahead of them, four elections will be held within a year and a half. First this year at the end of spring, voters will decide on the composition of the European Parliament, in which the Pirates finished third five years ago and received three of the 21 mandates intended for the Czech Republic. Regional and Senate elections will be held in the fall.

In the regions, the Pirates currently have one governor in the Pilsen region, the current Olomouc governor was also elected on a joint candidate list of them and STAN. The party is also represented in the councils of some other regions. In absolute number of votes, the Pirates were the second most successful party in 2020 after ANO. In the Senate, the Pirates will defend one mandate, and the other mandate will be defended by the SEN 21 movement, which has a joint senate club with the Pirates. Next year, the Pirates are waiting for elections to the House of Representatives. They last ran in a coalition with STAN. The coalition finished third in the elections, but the voters preferred the candidates of the Mayors by ringing, leaving only four mandates for the Pirates out of the 37 that the coalition won. Together with STAN, however, they entered the government, where they occupied three posts.