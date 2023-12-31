PiS is threatening the airport in Berlin. But the real competitor to CPK is elsewhere

#PiS #threatening #airport #Berlin #real #competitor #CPK

“Why do we need CPK if we have an airport in Berlin?” – this “argument” is used by politicians and PiS supporters in response to criticism of the Central Communication Port project, referring to Rafał Trzaskowski’s unfortunate statement from years ago.

– Scaring Berlin is nonsense. It’s not a hub, so how can it suck up our connecting passengers? Perhaps someone from western Poland will go there and fly there. The outflow of passengers is natural when we have several ports in the vicinity. Czechs and Slovaks also commute to Katowice – money.pl Michał Wichrowski, co-founder of PMA Aviation, lecturer at UITM in Rzeszów.

Eyes on the Middle East

However, when planning the Central Communication Port, we should keep an eye on its real and increasingly stronger competitor. This is the new Istanbul Airport (IST), opened in 2019, and the home base of Turkish Airlines. Although it may seem that it is too far, Warsaw and Istanbul are 2.5 hours apart. flight, which is as long as the journey to Paris, London or Amsterdam, the largest hubs in Europe today.

– Istanbul is very well located, on routes to Asia, Africa and Oceania. It is a bit worse on routes to North America, but in this case Turkish Airlines can compete with very good on-board service and offer – said Wichrowski.

According to the Istanbul airport authorities, in November 2023 alone, almost 42,000 flights took place from there. flights to 119 countries on 615 routes. 137 airlines operate from it, the main carrier is Turkish Airlines. Throughout 2022, Istanbul Airport handled over 64.5 million passengers. This year, this level was exceeded already in November.

The strength of Istanbul Airport is Turkish Airlines

The new airport in Istanbul is an example that it is not enough to build an airport. Several factors determine the success of the hub. This includes: geographical location, modern infrastructure and comfortable amenities. – But the greatest strength of this hub is Turkish Airlines, a carrier that boasts that it flies to the largest number of countries – added Michał Wichrowski.

Turkish Airlines has a fleet of over 440 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. The flight network covers over 50 domestic destinations in Turkey and international routes to over 120 countries around the world. For comparison: LOT, which is to be the main transfer carrier in CPK, has 75 aircraft (including 15 Dreamliners for long-haul routes) and a network of regular connections to nearly 50 countries.

Istanbul. Real competition for European airports

Just like LOT, Lufthansa and Air France, they compete today on long-haul routes, including: with Turkish Airlines, Emirates and Qatar Airways, the competition between European and Middle Eastern airports is intensifying.

– European hubs are crowded. Moreover, they are subject to much stronger social pressure related to the climate disaster than airports in non-European authoritarian countries, such as Turkey or countries in the Persian Gulf region. Therefore, their development opportunities are limited, and in some cases, e.g. in Amsterdam or London Heathrow, almost exhausted – says money.pl Dominik Sipiński, aviation market analyst at ch-aviation.com and Polityka Insight.

Airports and carriers from outside the European Union benefit from this. According to Sipiński, they will take over the rebuilding traffic to Asia, and in the longer term also to Africa. – CPK, as the only new hub in Europe, may slow down this outflow, but certainly not stop it – confirms Sipiński.

However, it is not that the planned new airport in Baranów is a lost cause. – Due to its location, CPK is more attractive to passengers from Europe flying to the West. A flight from Germany via Poland to the USA is not as inconvenient as via Turkey. It is not so much a question of competition with Frankfurt, Munich or Vienna, but rather of creating new opportunities – adds the ch-aviation.com analyst.

He points out that the problem at the largest airports in Europe is the availability of slots, i.e. rights to take off and land with a specific type of aircraft in a designated time period. – If an airline is struggling with a lack of slots, it will necessarily not waste them on routes with low demand and high risk. However, LOT will have a reserve of slots at CPK, which will allow for experiments, especially on feeder routes from the region (e.g. from regional airports in the Baltic states, Romania, in the future Ukraine, etc.) – explains Sipiński.

Not only Istanbul. Other competitors in Europe

– I believe that the biggest competition for CPK is Vienna and Copenhagen. It is with these two ports that we will fight the main battle for the 150 million additional passengers who will arrive in the region of Central and Eastern Europe over the next 15-20 years. These are the hubs closest to us, both geographically and in size. Berlin is not a hub, just an ordinary German regional airport – says Wilk in an interview with money.pl.

Istanbul. A competitor and role model for CPK?

The Istanbul airport appears in another context in the discussion about the CPK. PiS and the authorities of the company responsible for the construction of the CPK, appointed by him, are still arguing that the new airport will be built by the end of 2027. There is no construction permit yet. This deadline is becoming more and more unrealistic and is quietly slipping away.

The latest IATA forecast assumed that the first planes will take off from CPK in mid-year. The president of the state-owned special purpose vehicle in his opinion entitled “Istanbul in Warsaw, or why the CPK project should be continued” for the website forsal.pl, writes about an even later date. This is where the Turkish airport comes into play.

Opening the airport at the end of 2028 would mean repeating the record set in 2018 in Istanbul, where less than four years passed from the start of construction works to the opening of the airport, Wild wrote.

