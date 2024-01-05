Pistorius released from prison after 11 years for murdering his girlfriend

#Pistorius #released #prison #years #murdering #girlfriend

Former Paralympic track and field star Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole on Friday, almost 11 years after fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius, nicknamed “Blade Runner” for his carbon fiber prosthetic legs, shot the 29-year-old model through a closed bathroom door on Valentine’s Day 2013.

The former athlete has repeatedly stated that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he knocked him four times in the bathroom of his home in Pretoria, South Africa, and has filed multiple appeals against his conviction for this argument.

Pistorius, now 37, spent eight and a half years in prison and seven months under house arrest before being convicted of murder.

In November, a parole board decided that the former Paralympic athlete could be released after serving more than half of his sentence.

A monitoring officer will monitor him until his sentence expires in December 2029, to whom Pistorius will have to inform if he seeks work opportunities or moves to a new address.

In November, a lawyer for the Steenkamp family said that as part of the conditions of his probation, he must continue receiving anger management therapy and attend sessions on gender violence.

Local media predict that the former champion lives in the house of his uncle Arnold Pistorius, in a wealthy neighborhood of Pretoria.