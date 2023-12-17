Pistorius warns of Putin’s attack: We have “five to eight years” | politics

#Pistorius #warns #Putins #attack #years #politics

Dramatic warning from Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (59, SPD)!

There is a threat of war for the West from Russia – and we only have a few years left to prepare! Pistorius now warns about this in an interview with WELT am SONNTAG.

“Putin is currently increasing Russia’s arms production significantly. According to the Duma decision, an increase of more than 60 percent,” said the Defense Minister. There is a massive need to catch up in NATO and also in Germany.

▶︎ Pistorius explains: “We now have about five to eight years in which we have to catch up – both in the armed forces, in industry and in society.”

The Bundeswehr chief about Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin (71): “We have to take his threats against the Baltic states, Georgia and Moldova very seriously. This isn’t just saber rattling.”

▶︎ Then the warning: “There could be dangers facing us at the end of this decade.”

It is a carefully worded sentence with great political explosive power. Because in plain language it means: NATO and the West are threatened with an immediate military threat from Vladimir Putin’s Russia!

Pistorius promises: “We will be prepared for it by then.”

The Bundeswehr must be able to defend Germany “in the event of war”.

However, the minister knows that Germany cannot simply switch to a war economy like Russia: “A lack of workers and capacities cannot be imposed.” Many people have not yet understood how great the danger is. “At times I have the impression that it has not yet been internalized everywhere that we have to do more to ensure our security,” said Pistorius.

It is clear that Germany must be ready: “In view of the serious crisis, we need armed forces that can defend this country – in the event of war,” said Pistorius.