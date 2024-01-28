PIT settlement 2024 (for 2023). Three reliefs for children that parents should take advantage of. They will even save

#PIT #settlement #reliefs #children #parents #advantage #save

When submitting your PIT declaration, it is worth remembering about available reliefs, which may significantly affect the amount of your tax refund or reduce the amount due. They can be used primarily by people who have children.

PIT declaration for 2023. What discounts for families with children?

Families can primarily benefit from child relief, relief for families 4 plus, and single parents can benefit from settling the child’s tax. The most popular deduction in PIT is the so-called pro-family relief. Thanks to it, parents can reduce the income tax payable in their tax return. The amount of the relief is PLN 1,112.04 for the first and second child, PLN 2,000.04 for the third and PLN 2,700 for the fourth and subsequent offspring. It is worth remembering that the income threshold applies only if you have one child – the exception are families with a disabled child.

The relief for families 4 plus can be used by a much narrower group of taxpayers – only those who have at least four children. However, income that did not exceed PLN 85,528 in a given year is exempt from tax. Any parent, legal guardian or foster parent may benefit from the relief. This relief does not include, among others: sickness, maternity, paternity and care benefits.

PIT 2024. Joint tax return between parent and child

Single parents can benefit from settling their child’s income as long as their income exceeds the tax-free amount. This applies to people who are raising minors, adult children who received care allowance (supplement) or social pension, and adults up to 25 years of age who are still studying. By filing jointly with a child, taxpayers can benefit from a double tax-free amount. A single parent does not pay tax on PLN 60,000. zlotys.